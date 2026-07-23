In Morocco, breads can be had with nearly everything

He told me that in older neighbourhoods, bread was an important part of community life. For a long time, many Moroccan families made their dough at home and sent it to the neighbourhood communal oven, or ferran, where loaves from different households were baked together. Some of those ovens still exist. The system required trust and recognition: each family’s dough was marked in some way, carried through the medina, baked, and picked up later.