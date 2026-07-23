In Morocco, breads can be had with nearly everything

In Morocco, a piece of bread is not an accompaniment to the meal—it is the meal. And breakfast is not one single dish—it is a cluster of dishes that leave you spoiled for choice.
On a riad terrace or in a tiled courtyard, mornings begin with fresh juice, fruits, perhaps a small plate of olives, and a bowl of honey. The breads start to appear soon after.
It starts with khobz, round and dense, a ubiquitous bread made for tearing and scooping. Then comes msemen, which is folded into flaky squares, sometimes stuffed with spinach, herbs and cheese, and oily in the best possible way. There’s also baghrir, a soft and pale pancake-like bread, with a surface covered in tiny holes. Lastly, there’s harcha, a rough and crumbly pan-fried bread, made with semolina and best eaten warm. All of them are eaten with a variety of accompaniments, including soft cheese, jam, olive oil, eggs, amlou, a type of spread, and tea, poured hot and sweet.
Like most travellers, I came to Morocco to eat tagine and couscous, and drink mint tea. But it was the morning meal that took me by surprise—it was quieter, less theatrical and infinitely more revealing about the culture. I understood its relationship with bread. “We eat bread with everything,” said our friend, Oussama Sayed, with the ease of someone who has done this all his life.
He told me that in older neighbourhoods, bread was an important part of community life. For a long time, many Moroccan families made their dough at home and sent it to the neighbourhood communal oven, or ferran, where loaves from different households were baked together. Some of those ovens still exist. The system required trust and recognition: each family’s dough was marked in some way, carried through the medina, baked, and picked up later.