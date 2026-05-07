6 delicious ways to treat mom this Mothers’ Day

Bombay Sweet Shop teams up with Biscoff for a limited-edition Mother’s Day dessert that keeps things simple and familiar. The Biscoff Banoffee Pudding is a layered treat priced at ₹450. It brings together coffee-soaked rasgulla, banoffee, Biscoff-infused vanilla custard, caramelised bananas and crushed Biscoff biscuits, finished with a light dusting of cocoa. The packaging has a garden-inspired design and a small crochet flower as a keepsake that is meant to make the gesture feel a bit more thoughtful.

Available from 7 to 10 May via the brand’s website, Swiggy and Zomato for delivery across Mumbai, as well as at their stores and cafés.

View full Image View full Image Mateus Rosé.

It's a global favourite for decades. Light and easy to drink, the Portuguese Mateus Rosé was first created in 1942 by Fernando van Zeller Guedes. With its pink bottle and flask-shaped bottle, it quickly became a signature. Over the years, it’s found fans ranging from Queen Elizabeth II to Elton John. As for its taste, it is slightly sparkling, and gently sweet. Enjoy it best at a brunch or works just as well on its own as it does with food. Now part of the Sogrape portfolio, it remains one of Portugal’s most recognisable wines worldwide.

Available at leading wine retailers across India, priced at ₹2290 in Mumbai, ₹1980 in Delhi, and ₹1890 in Bengaluru.

View full Image View full Image Flavoured syrups, Monin.

MONIN India is keeping Mother’s Day simple with a set of everyday flavour syrups that can easily fit into her routine. Whether it’s her morning coffee, an afternoon iced drink or a quick dessert at home, these syrups add a little extra without much effort. The range comes in 250ml bottles and includes flavours like Vanilla that works well in coffee, lattes and milkshakes; Hazelnut that is ideal for mochas and dessert-style drinks; Strawberry perfect for lemonades, iced teas and sodas; and Caramel great in iced coffees and indulgent drinks.

Available on Amazon, Swiggy Instamart, Zepto and Flipkart.

View full Image View full Image Cake server, ellementry.

If your mother loves to bake, this cake server set keeps things simple but special. Made from hand-hammered stainless steel, it has a subtle textured finish, paired with a matte gold coating that feels understated yet festive. Easy to style, it’s perfect for serving desserts at small gatherings or even adding a bit of occasion to everyday moments.

Available on ellementry; price: ₹1,750.

View full Image View full Image Brunch at Milagro, Mumbai.

A brunch that kicks off with a small amuse-bouche for the table, before moving into a menu that’s equal parts comforting and indulgent. The all-day breakfast spread is the highlight, especially the caramelised banana pancake topped with vanilla cream and maple syrup. There’s a dessert trolley doing the rounds too. On the savoury side, there's smoky chicken chipotle tacos, classic chicken paella with saffron rice, and also a vegetarian version. Try the spaghetti too, along with truffle fries and a fresh burrata salad on sourdough. The drinks menu features mocktails, tea, coffee, sangrias, mimosas and picantes, and what's more, mothers get a complimentary dessert.

When: 10 May

Where: 5th Floor, S.V, Swatantryaveer Savarkar Rd, opposite Century Bazaar, Prabhadevi, Mumbai.

View full Image View full Image Brunch at Flint, Mumbai.

Chefs Rahul Akerkar and Jaydeep Mukherjee has curated a Mother’s Day brunch that focuses on simple grills served in a relaxed, family-style setting. It starts with a selection of cheeses, cured meats, dips, fresh breads, salads and desserts. Guests can also order from a menu of Flint favourites, including Cast Iron Shakshuka, Bharoochi Akuri with buttered pav, Smoked Chicken Pizza with roast corn, Spinach & Smoked Ricotta Ravioli, Blackened Pomfret, and Texas BBQ Spatchcock Chicken. Desserts include Burnt Basque Cheesecake and Smoked Apple Tarte Tatin.

When: 10 May

Where: No. 2, Ground Floor, Gate, NCPA Marg, Nariman Point, Mumbai.

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