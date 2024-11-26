A cookbook from Jahangir’s royal kitchen
SummaryMughal food historian Salma Yusuf Husain speaks to Lounge about translating a seventeenth century Persian manuscript with rare recipes
In 2002, eminent Persian scholar Salma Yusuf Husain was going through a catalogue of books from the Mughal period at the National Archives of India in New Delhi. She was working there, and had earned herself a name for translating rare Persian texts into English. While she loved the language, she was equally fond of Mughal history, especially their food. She was going through the catalogue with a single-minded focus—to find if the Mughals left any account of their cuisine. As luck would have it, she chanced upon a seventeenth century manuscript, Alwan-E-Nemat, a cookbook from Mughal emperor Jahangir’s imperial kitchen. It was a treasure trove of 374 unique recipes.