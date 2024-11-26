A cookbook from Jahangir’s royal kitchen

Alwan is the Persian word for colour and Nemat means table. She called the book Colours of the Table because Jahangir was a gastronome and his wife Nur Jahan paid careful attention to food presentation. Although the original manuscript had 374 recipes, Husain chose 120 for the purpose of ease. “I want people to be able to carry and use it. A book with 374 recipes would have been extremely bulky. Also, some of the recipes will not work in modern kitchen," she explains. But, she retained a dal recipe, dal-i-be aab (lentils cooked in gravel), because it is ‘fascinating’. It uses gravel, instead of water to give the dal a mushy texture. “In those days, the gravel had a chemical that could melt the dal," she shares. Although it has no utility in the kitchen, it is recipes like these that offer a glimpse into not just cuisine, but also ancient archaeology. The ingredients and utensils also hold clue to their way of life. There are recipes with kasturi or musk which is now banned, and Husain suggests substitutes like rose water or kewra water. There’s mention of a unique griddle, mahi tawa, in several recipes. “You will find the mahi tawa in north India. It is a copper griddle with a one-inch border to fry fish and cook kebabs," she says.