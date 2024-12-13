Behind the scenes with Mumbai's celebrity bakers

Can it truly be the season to be jolly without some decadent desserts? December not only brings with it elegant soirees and outdoor parties, but also a sense of guilt at binging on sweet treats. However, a clutch of bakers from Mumbai, who cater to the rich and famous, are whipping up delicacies that are both decadent and healthy. They customise each creation to match the fitness needs of their celebrated clientele, and are becoming just as feted and popular as the people they cater to.