New beans, brews and roasts at the Mumbai Coffee Festival 2024
SummaryLiberica beans, wine barrel-aged coffee and elevated home brewing equipment kept caffeine levels high at the recently concluded Mumbai Coffee Festival
On Saturday, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were at Mumbai Coffee Festival (MCF) 2024 sampling coffee from Toise Coffee Roastery + Brewstudio, a month-old café located in Worli. The event, now in its third edition, is an annual gathering of coffee lovers in the city to sample the best of specialty offerings from across the country. Here’s a round-up of five interesting finds:
1. Liberica coffee launch
If you want a break from the regular Arabica or Robusta, then Liberica is the perfect new bean to try. Although it has around 25% less caffeine compared to Arabica, its stronger smoky taste is much appreciated. At MCF, Dope Coffee Roasters launched its first Liberica beans with an exclusive festival branded packaging that saw a small but curious group of connoisseurs enjoy it. Made using the pour over method, it will make an impression with strong caffeine notes in the beginning, then release flavours of raisins, citrus and sweet spices as it starts to cool.