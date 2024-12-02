New beans, brews and roasts at the Mumbai Coffee Festival 2024

3. Two big drops by Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters

Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters introduced two new options. The first was their long-anticipated Gesha coffee made with India’s Riverdale Estate and the other was a wine barrel-aged coffee in collaboration with Fratelli Wines. While Gesha was the bigger star at the event and even saw Blue Tokai’s co-founder Matt Chittaranjan and Prakashan Balaraman from Riverdale Estate at the festival brewing the delicate beans, it was the wine barrel-aged coffee that deserved its own spotlight. “We kept coffees in three different barrels from Fratelli for almost seven weeks that added a lot of complexity. We also rinsed the barrel with the same wine before adding in the beans and rotated the barrel every five to six days to evenly spread the characteristics of the barrel on to the beans. This one is interesting because we didn’t want a super wine-y coffee, we aimed to balance the wine with the coffee and I think the result is good," says Asif Salim, Senior Roaster of Blue Tokai. This unique packet will go live on their website in a couple of weeks. The Gesha, on the other hand, is only available via pre-booking.