Eat, drink and celebrate the cuisine of Mumbai's Koli community
SummaryMumbai’s indigenous Koli community’s cuisine is in the spotlight with everything from food festivals to culinary walks and fine dining riffs paying homage to it
As an ethnic micro community known as much for their fishing prowess as they are for their mastery in seafood dishes, the Kolis hold great sway in the culinary landscape of Mumbai. It’s no great surprise then, that Koli cuisine is a much hallowed and fêted one.
The popularity of Koli food's purveyors like Dadar’s cloud kitchen venture Koli Kitchen and Mi Hi Koli, a restaurant with multiple outlets in the city, augment this cuisine’s great appeal. While the former’s jawla (micro dried prawns) masala is worthy of singing a paean for, the latter’s gaboli sukka (dry preparation of fish roe) and prawn stuffed bombil (Bombay duck) are worth the trek to its trio of outposts in Mulund, Ghodbunder and Panchpakhadi in Thane.