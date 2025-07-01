A new Mumbai restaurant honours Louisiana's fascinating Cajun-Creole cuisines

“I have never been to the US," says Sudeep Kashikar, executive chef of Sobo 20, which recently opened at the InterContinental Marine Drive, Mumbai. The admission takes me by surprise, since the restaurant is positioned as ‘Franco-American’, combining the bold flavours of Louisiana’s Cajun-Creole cuisine with French techniques. Wouldn’t some level of first-hand experience be necessary? Particularly since it’s a relatively niche cuisine that’s not as well known in Mumbai as say Italian or Japanese. “Sure, I didn’t have a reference point, but I read (cook)books and researched via the internet. I have taken the classics and given them a touch of local elements that I eat here. To be honest, I just want to offer some tasty food that justifies the cuisine," says Kashikar. Perhaps coming to a cuisine with few preconceived ideas is a good thing. It certainly translates well on the SoBo 20 menu where almost every dish has an element of surprise.