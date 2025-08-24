Now drink your shrooms!

Cocktails have always been a canvas for innovation, but lately the brushstrokes have gone fungal. Mushrooms with their earthiness and umami—once the domain of broths and sauces—are finding fresh form in fat washes, tinctures and bitters.
In London, bartenders are tincturing porcini into gin; in Tokyo, reishi-tonic spritzes dot low-ABV menus. India’s mixologists are embracing those global methods—but grounding them in local sensibility.
At the contemporary Asian restaurant Akina in Hyderabad, Bensan Varghese, corporate beverage manager at Aspect Hospitality, treats truffles not as garnish but as essence. His Forest Negroni begins with fresh black truffle emulsified with truffle oil to create a fat-wash base. Over 24 hours, the mixture infuses a botanical-rich gin. A 12-hour freeze follows to solidify the fats. These are skimmed away, leaving a gin that is both clear and textured. “Truffle doesn’t flatten a Negroni. It grounds it," explains Varghese. He mixes equal parts of the fat-washed gin with Campari and rosso vermouth, crowned with a Parmesan crisp.
In Kolkata, Swastik Chattopadhyaya, beverage manager at À Ta Maison, takes fat-washing further in his Umami Highball. His base is a miso-butter bourbon, where butter is melted, blended with apple cider vinegar, mixed into bourbon and frozen to remove the solids. It’s layered with a complex shiitake-porcini cordial featuring Okinawan sugar, galangal, dark soy, Worcestershire sauce and acid.
Sometimes the idea isn’t to reinvent the wheel, but push the flavours to create some sort of a surprise element. At the cocktail bar Late Checkout in Mumbai, Prithvi Agarwal, head mixologist, gives the Old Fashioned a mushroom twist in the drink Missing Trust Fund. He infuses in-house mushroom bitters made with dehydrated shiitake, button and shimeji into blended Scotch fat washed with truffle oil. “The bitters are not there for aroma, they hold the whole structure together," says Agarwal.
In Bengaluru, Somingam Mangkung, bar manager at Crackle Kitchen restaurant, works with a lighter spirit in The Baratie. It’s a martini-style drink built on shiitake butter-washed gin, clarified through freezing and skimming. To that, he adds dry vermouth, kombu-soy brine, pickled fennel and a celery-leaf tincture. “It’s a forest in a glass," Mangkung says.
Sometimes mushrooms are used to create grounding notes. At Shiso—Modern Asian Kitchen and Bar in Amritsar, Madhav Singhal, founder and beverage lead, uses mushrooms and walnuts toasted in butter, and infuses into whisky for a week. The base is balanced with maple and lemon, and topped with soda in a drink called Trippy Funghi.
For others, it is not about creating “shock value". “Our goal to bring in a subtle earthiness—something you can taste, but maybe can’t quite place at first," says Sujan Shetty, chief cocktail officer at Slow Tide, a modern-day beach shack in Goa. Take their popular Mushroom Jack. The base is Jameson whisky and ripe jackfruit, joined by a shiitake-coconut syrup made by simmering dried mushrooms with toasted coconut. The drink is finished with a pickled shiitake as garnish.
In a food culture that leans into fermentation, spice, butter and depth, it’s no surprise that India’s bars are making space for fungi in the glass in the most unexpected ways.
Anoushka Madan is a Mumbai-based freelance lifestyle writer. She posts @noushontheinternet.