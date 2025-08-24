Now drink your shrooms!

At the contemporary Asian restaurant Akina in Hyderabad, Bensan Varghese, corporate beverage manager at Aspect Hospitality, treats truffles not as garnish but as essence. His Forest Negroni begins with fresh black truffle emulsified with truffle oil to create a fat-wash base. Over 24 hours, the mixture infuses a botanical-rich gin. A 12-hour freeze follows to solidify the fats. These are skimmed away, leaving a gin that is both clear and textured. “Truffle doesn’t flatten a Negroni. It grounds it," explains Varghese. He mixes equal parts of the fat-washed gin with Campari and rosso vermouth, crowned with a Parmesan crisp.