Why mustard greens should be in your pantry this winter

My gardening hobby has its ebbs and flows. Some years, I’m obsessively buying seeds, cocopeat, compost, seedling trays, and attempting to set up a vegetable farm in what is in reality a modest terrace garden. And then, because it’s all organic, the snails and other garden predators enjoy the harvest as much as we hope to. They polish off the tender green seedlings during their midnight feasts and I’m back to square one with nothing left to grow into plants.

Then I’ll see a neighbour—or someone on my Instagram feed—posting photos or videos of their garden harvests, baskets brimming with produce, and the gardening bug bites all over again. This time around, I’ve been lucky: the seeds have shown an impressive germination rate of over 80%. Which is when it became time to protect the seedlings from snackers with voracious appetites. I was only partly successful. Some were eaten, mostly the lettuce varieties I had planted.

But three greens from the crucifer family seem to have been spared, possibly because of their strong smell and sharp taste—rocket, red kale, and mustard (sarson).

Winters have always been sarson ka saag, makke di roti, and gajar ka halwa season on food blogs, and now, on food social media. It used to be difficult to find sarson leaves in Bengaluru even two years ago. But over the past year or so, they’ve begun appearing on quick-commerce apps almost year-round, which makes one wonder how such a fiercely seasonal green has become a perennial presence.

That said, Bengaluru’s weather supports the growth of most vegetables through the year, except those that need four to five hours of direct sunlight. Green leafy vegetables, in particular, are ideal for this city. Even if you’re just starting out, a few shallow pots on a windowsill are a perfectly good beginning.

If you’re feeling inclined towards more analogue pursuits in 2026—things like working with your hands, touching grass, meeting friends instead of relying on WhatsApp chats, I’d strongly recommend adding a little gardening to that list. And what better place to start than sarson? You already have mustard seeds in your kitchen. Scatter them over a mix of cocopeat and compost, and in about 15 days, you can harvest enough for a salad. In six weeks, you’ll have enough to make your own homegrown saag.

What I love about sarson is its punch of flavour. It isn’t a wallflower that fades into the background or needs other ingredients to prop it up. It stands firm on its own, bold and unmistakable. Even when combined with spinach, bathua, generous amounts of butter and garlic, it remains unmistakably sarson ka saag and not a mixed-green saag, because that is the flavour that dominates.

My treatment of sarson, however, tends to be more minimalist. I prefer letting it take centre stage, or at most, pairing it with one complementary ingredient rather than crowding it into a large ensemble cast. Using it alongside mild-flavoured ingredients such as potato, sweet potato, pumpkin, yogurt, chayote squash or bottle gourd is a satisfying way to experiment with this winter green.

I’m glad I chose mustard greens as one of my winter garden “crops”. For something that takes up so little space and attention, these are surprisingly generous, making their presence felt in both my garden and on my plate.

SARSON WITH CHOW CHOW Serves 2-4

Ingredients 3 cups mustard greens (tender leaves and stems)

2 small chayote squash (chow chow)

1 tbsp mustard oil

Quarter tsp kalonji (nigella seeds)

Quarter tsp fennel seeds

2 chopped green chillies

1 tsp grated ginger

Quarter tsp turmeric powder

Half tsp salt

Half tsp sugar

Method Wash and drain the mustard well. Chop roughly and keep aside.

Peel, halve and remove the seed core of the chayote squash and cut it into 1 inch cubes.

Heat mustard oil in a heavy pan until smoking. Add kalonji, fennel seeds, green chillies and ginger. Fry for 30 seconds. Add in the cubed squash and turmeric. Saute on a high flame for 1-2 minutes until slight brown spots appear. Combine the chopped mustard greens and stir continuously for 1-2 minutes.

Season with salt and sugar and toss well. Cover and cook for 7-8 minutes until the squash cubes are tender and the greens are cooked. If the mustard greens are mature, you may need to pressure cook it separately and then toss it along with the squash and spices.

Cook on high flame until the excess water evaporates.

Serve with steamed rice or rotis.

SARSON CRACKERS Serves 4

Ingredients 1 cup whole wheat flour

1 tbsp fine semolina

2 tsp white sesame seeds

1 tsp red chilli powder

1 tsp salt

Half tsp baking powder

Half cup finely minced mustard greens (leaves only)

2 tbsp yogurt

1 tbsp mustard oil

1 tbsp neutral oil

Some wheat flour for dusting

Method Combine all the ingredients except the neutral oil in a bowl and mix well. Using a little water at a time, prepare a pliable dough. Knead for 2-3 minutes and finally add the neutral oil, give it a final knead. Cover and keep aside for 20 minutes.

Divide into 4 balls. Using some of the flour to dust the board and rolling pin, roll out each ball into a thin layer (thickness of a phulka). With a knife or a pizza cutter, cut into desired shapes. Repeat the same for the remaining dough and keep the cut out pieces on a clean surface in a single layer.

Preheat the oven at 180 degrees Celsius.

Arrange the cut pieces in a single layer and bake for 10-12 minutes until golden brown and crisp. Store in an airtight container once cooled.

Serve with dips of choice.

