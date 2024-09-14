Moulding a ‘modak’ over memories of Ganesha | Mint

Moulding a ‘modak’ over memories of Ganesha
SummaryIn an age when we spend much free time with a screen, making Lord Ganesha’s favourite offering is a process that lends itself to a rare commodity—conversation. Vignettes from a family’s history
When I asked my mother about her memories of modak, she narrated a story so vivid that I felt like I was there—in a chawl in the central Mumbai neighbourhood of Dadar, watching the ladies of her family expertly turning out thin dumplings stuffed with jaggery and coconut, gossiping and arguing as they did.
These dramas seemed appropriate because Lord Ganesha, the pot-bellied, elephant-headed god dear to millions, was himself born amidst celestial theatrics. His favourite offering, seen on a carving as old as 600 CE, is closely intertwined with my family’s history.
In the chawl—tenements along a long balcony with communal bathrooms at their ends—my mother’s frail kaki or aunt kept ready a dough made of rice flour and grated more than 20 coconuts, when the women trooped in. It was a two-room tenement housing the couple, and their five children (later, even the eldest son’s privacy seeking wife, who caused a scandal when she moved out with her husband).