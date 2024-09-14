Moulding a ‘modak’ over memories of Ganesha

Bring the water to a boil, add a tsp of oil. Gradually add the rice flour, stirring slowly, then rapidly as it thickens. When it acquires the consistency of a paste, remove and knead on a steel plate. Keep dipping your hands in water since it will be hot. Knead into a dough and set aside. Grease palms, remove golf-ball-sized dough and press gently until thin. You can either try to shape the modak by hand or use a modak mould. Lay the dough in the mould, place 2 tsp of the stuffing, close the dough and the mould, pressing gently upwards from the open bottom, so that the modak takes the shape of the mould. Open and steam in an idli steamer for 5 minutes. Eat hot.