Where to go looking for croissants and coffee in Mysuru

But none of these are places to linger or find solace in working amid strangers. Rather, this trend is traced to SAPA Bakery that was founded by German baker Dina Weber as a home business in 2015, and eventually expanded to a cafe. It sits inside an old home on a wide tree-lined avenue in Gokulam. The counter is filled with sourdough bread, custard-filled doughnuts, tarts, focaccia, eclairs and assorted pastries. There’s a selection of salads, sandwiches and pastas too. “It is great to see that not only locals, but people drive down from Bengaluru for it," says Parameshwarappa.