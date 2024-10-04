Travelling to dine in the misty mountains

How can we put seasons on a plate?" It is this question that continues to fire the menu at Naar, a 16-seater restaurant nestled in the lap of the Himalaya. Located in the hamlet of Darwa in Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh, the restaurant, helmed by chef Prateek Sadhu, is all set to complete a year in November, and has already become a dining destination. It witnesses a stream of guests from Bengaluru and Mumbai— its biggest markets—followed by Delhi. “Now there are direct flights to Chandigarh (the nearest airport) from Dubai as well, so we are seeing guests from the Middle East too," says Sadhu, who played a key role in introducing the urban diners to Himalayan ingredients at the award-winning restaurant, Masque in Mumbai.

He was associated with Masque from 2016-22, parting ways to think of newer ways to spotlight the Himalaya. Hailing from Kashmir and having had to leave his hometown in 1990, Sadhu calls the mountains his “heart and soul". Instead of opening a restaurant in a city like Delhi, he chose to base himself in the very ecosystem from which he draws inspiration. The chef and his wife packed their bags and moved to the mountains to open Naar at Amaya, a sustainable boutique retreat in Darwa.

The restaurant, which serves Himalayan-forward cuisine, focuses on the regions of Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Kashmir and Arunachal Pradesh. Sadhu and his small team are completely immersed in the habitat. “There is beauty in watching the seasons unfurl in front of you. During spring, when I wake up, I can see the seasonal blooms. During fall, I can see the dried produce. There is a certain power and authenticity to this experience," elaborates Sadhu. “When you witness something like this, your brain keeps working on what all can be done."

As a diner, then, you don’t just experience the glory of the mountains through your eyes but also experience it on the plate. During winter, when the area abounds in lemon trees, the various courses feature citrus. Take , for instance, the dish of neembu saan, a salad of sorts served with bhaang chutney. According to Sadhu, the most endearing quality of Naar is the authenticity in storytelling. “When diners are making the effort to travel to your restaurant—you have to drive for a minimum of two hours from Chandigarh airport— we have to ensure that every minute they spend here is worth it," he says.

Within the short span that Naar has been open to diners, it has already won accolades. Time magazine included it in its list of World’s Greatest Places 2024. Naar was one of the two destinations from India—the other being Manam Chocolate, Hyderabad—to be included in the selection. In her piece for the issue, which was published in July, the author, Sarah Khan, wrote: “Sadhu acknowledges that there is no blueprint in India for a destination restaurant of this scale—which is precisely what makes it so thrilling." Indeed, with Naar, the chef brings the global concept of destination dining to India, “where the journey to the restaurant is just as much a part of the magic as the meal itself," elaborates Raaj Sanghvi, CEO, Culinary Culture, a culinary rating, events and content platform. He cites the example of El Bulli in Spain—perched on the rugged coast of Catalunya, requiring a flight to Barcelona, followed by a threehour drive to Roses for a dining experience that was nothing short of transformative. “It wasn’t just about the food; it was about the pilgrimage, the anticipation that made every bite feel hardearned," he says.

Then there are Massimo Bottura’s Osteria Francescana, nestled in the Italian countryside, and Heston Blumenthal’s The Fat Duck, set in the quaint English village of Bray, which are not just restaurants but destinations in their own right. “Today, Indian diners have both the money and the appetite to travel for food. They’re seeking immersive culinary experiences, and I believe we will see many new destination restaurants emerge in the years ahead," adds Sanghvi.

One such person, who made his may to Naar recently was Gresham Fernandes, chef-partner, Bandra Born, Mumbai. He was there in September when Himanshu Saini of Trèsind collaborated with Sadhu for a special culinary showcase. He describes “When you enter, you are shown around the space—the farm, the terraces, and more," he describes. The experience starts with champagne at a stunning view point, followed by aperitifs and appetisers in the Salon. From thereon, the guests move to the dining room, where 12 to 13 courses await them, while in full view of the kitchen. The meal comes full circle with dessert and coffee served back in the Salon. “There are very few places in India like this. The menu is designed by what is available. There are a lot of step farms around, and when we were there, green peas had just come out. This was the final sprout before the cold winter," says Fernandes.

For chefs, it’s a great experience to walk around the farm, knowing that in a short time, they will get a flower to play or a seed to use. “You will get dried fig leaves, different grass on your plate, whatever is available in that season. Lot of restaurants in Mumbai would go out of way to get a cane basket, but for the team at Naar, all of this is just growing around. They make these beautiful pine baskets there. Fork and spoon holders made from dried bark of pine trees," he adds. For him, the highlights of the meal included liver, heart that was grilled and served with walnut milk, trout cooked in different ways, lamb brain on a set of corn roti that you could eat like a taco. “They do this super flaky and fatty bread with duck pickle. Overall the meal, even though it spans several courses, is light and easy, and the wine pairing amazing. This is a space that will grow with time," he says.

Those who had not made their way to Kasauli thus far and had been hankering for a taste of Naar got to savour it as part of the four-city culinary tour organised by The Leela and Conosh, a community of food enthusiasts. At the Leela palaces in Jaipur, New Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai, Sadhu recreated the dining experience he offers in the secluded Himalayan village. The menu featured askalu, with sesame lun and smoked cheese, maaki tuij featuring chicken liver, mustard and chilli, the Dirty Toast—which is now becoming a favourite with diners back in Darwa—made with Himachali trout, the neembu saan and more.

Earlier this year, in June, the restaurant collaborated with Indian Accent, New Delhi, for a special culinary pop-up. This stemmed together from a shared passion for innovative culinary experiences and a commitment to showcase the richness of Indian flavours. Both restaurants push the boundaries of traditional cuisine, creating a unique platform that combined their individual strengths. “Naar focuses on mountain-sourced ingredients, highlighting lesser-known dishes from those regions, while Indian Accent draws inspiration from the common man’s palate, showcasing regional and street food across India through innovative reinterpretations. Both restaurants aim to represent the depth of Indian flavours in distinct ways," says Amrit Grewal, vice-president (sales and marketing), EHV International.

Being based in Kasauli has brought Sadhu closer to the producers. For seven to eight months before opening Naar, the chef worked hard to build a network. “While the entire concept is really beautiful, it can also become a logistical nightmare. For instance, just to get one ingredient from Kullu requires a lot of planning and time," he says. These challenges have brought with them some key realisations as well. For one, the restaurant is based in the fruit bowl of India with Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh being major exporters of high-quality fruit. “We have tapped into those networks. Solan, which is an hour away, has a research institute that focuses on potatoes and mushrooms. So we get certain varieties from them, which I had never seen before in Mumbai or Delhi. There are huge advantages to being based here. But it demands a lot of research, time and energy," he says.

The restaurant does six menus a year—to reflect the six seasons in this region, namely pre-winter, winter, spring, summer, monsoon and fall—, with the curation changing every two months. “I have also realised that within each season are micro-seasons. For instance, a certain flower will be visible for a short window within a micro-season in spring. We have tried to tap into that as well," says Sadhu. And when he is not in the kitchen, the chef tries to go on hikes or for picnics by the river. “Life here is different—beautiful and meaningful—but it is not for everybody," he adds.