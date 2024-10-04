Travelling to dine in the misty mountains

Within the short span that Naar has been open to diners, it has already won accolades. Time magazine included it in its list of World’s Greatest Places 2024. Naar was one of the two destinations from India—the other being Manam Chocolate, Hyderabad—to be included in the selection. In her piece for the issue, which was published in July, the author, Sarah Khan, wrote: “Sadhu acknowledges that there is no blueprint in India for a destination restaurant of this scale—which is precisely what makes it so thrilling." Indeed, with Naar, the chef brings the global concept of destination dining to India, “where the journey to the restaurant is just as much a part of the magic as the meal itself," elaborates Raaj Sanghvi, CEO, Culinary Culture, a culinary rating, events and content platform. He cites the example of El Bulli in Spain—perched on the rugged coast of Catalunya, requiring a flight to Barcelona, followed by a threehour drive to Roses for a dining experience that was nothing short of transformative. “It wasn’t just about the food; it was about the pilgrimage, the anticipation that made every bite feel hardearned," he says.