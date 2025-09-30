The best coffee shops in Nagaland
A passionate tribe of coffee enthusiasts have brought industry-leading roasting standards, global aesthetics, and a vibe reminiscent of big city cafes making it the coffee hub in North-East India
Stepping out of its shadow marked by insurgency, and joining the growing café culture across the country, the coffee scene in Nagaland is appealing in more ways than one. Coffee production was initiated here in the early 1980s with help from the Coffee Board of India, but the project was abandoned in 1991 for various reasons including manipulation by middlemen and political unrest. The state government led a revival in 2015, and brought about policies that have shaped Nagaland into one of the major coffee producers from North-East India, with Kohima, Mokokchung, Tseminyu and Zunheboto districts being the top regions where Arabica coffee is grown.
As a result, most cafés in the state today take pride in serving coffee that is grown locally. A growing number of coffee entrepreneurs, who opened these cafés post lockdown, have introduced industry-leading roasting standards, global aesthetics, and a vibe reminiscent of big city cafes.
Here are five of the buzziest coffee shops to bookmark for your Nagaland trip.