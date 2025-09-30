The best coffee shops in Nagaland

Stepping out of its shadow marked by insurgency, and joining the growing café culture across the country, the coffee scene in Nagaland is appealing in more ways than one. Coffee production was initiated here in the early 1980s with help from the Coffee Board of India, but the project was abandoned in 1991 for various reasons including manipulation by middlemen and political unrest. The state government led a revival in 2015, and brought about policies that have shaped Nagaland into one of the major coffee producers from North-East India, with Kohima, Mokokchung, Tseminyu and Zunheboto districts being the top regions where Arabica coffee is grown.

As a result, most cafés in the state today take pride in serving coffee that is grown locally. A growing number of coffee entrepreneurs, who opened these cafés post lockdown, have introduced industry-leading roasting standards, global aesthetics, and a vibe reminiscent of big city cafes.

Here are five of the buzziest coffee shops to bookmark for your Nagaland trip.

Été Coffee Roasters, Kohima

If there is one café, and one person that stands head and shoulders above others in Naga coffee, it is Été Coffee Roasters led by Lichan Huntsoe. Started in 2016, Été Coffee claims to be the first specialty coffee roasting company in North-East India. Their main branch at Billy Graham Road is flanked by Été Coffee School & Laboratory, and Été Coffee Equipment Store. Huntsoe says his school has trained many of the baristas in the state.

At Été Coffee, one can now find bakes, along with some of the best brews in the region. Try the Été special drink called Coffee On The Rocks, a version of Americano that Huntsoe created. It also has an online retail store (etecoffeeroasters.com).

Billy Graham Rd, Kohima, Nagaland 797001

View Full Image Nagaland Coffee. (Instagram)

Nagaland Coffee, Kohima

Nagaland Coffee is helmed by Vivito Yeptho, one of the first certified baristas in the state. The outlet near Kohima’s city centre opened in 2023, and is tucked away from the busy vendors and traffic below. On a particularly rainy morning, I parked myself at the café, and read up about the popular Dzukou Valley trek I had signed up for the next day.

As far as the coffee is concerned, go for the pourover. The food menu has pork fried rice, burgers, noodles and sausages. If Kohima is too far right now, order their single estate coffees (available on nagalandcoffee.com) that are named after the coffee-growing districts such as Khar, Mon, Wokha and Zunheboto.

Zonal Taxi Stand, opposite Rendezvous Restaurant, near Bank of Baroda, Kohima, Nagaland 797001

View Full Image Garrison Hill Centre & Cafe (Instagram)

Garrison Hill Centre & Café, Kohima

Opened in 2025, Garrison Hill Centre and Café is located opposite the War Cemetery in Kohima, and is known for its specialty coffee and local teas. The café has its own illustrated war book about the 1944 Battle of Kohima from the time of World War II. I spent over two hours absorbing everything, from the history of the fierce battle that I was never taught in school, to the decor that includes war maps and helmets. The food menu boasts of fresh bakes such as danishes, cakes and puffs, and also ramen bowls. The café looks out into the Kohima valley offering some of the most spectacular views of the city skyline.

Midland, Kohima, Nagaland 797001

View Full Image Juro Coffee House (Instagram)

Juro Coffee House, Dimapur

Juro Coffee House can be well mistaken for a chic European café, with its alfresco section, and high ceilings flanked by its roastery and coffee counter. Founded by Searon Yanthan, the spanking new coffee house opened in January, and is a prominent addition to the city’s growing coffee culture. Yanthan started his journey with Lithanro, a coffee company that sold beans sourced from across Nagaland to other roasters before Juro came along.

When I order a pourover, Yanthan walks in to prepare my coffee with the finesse and precision of a professional barista. He also leaves a note with the flavour notes of the coffee along with my order. The spot has a section for baked treats and an all-day breakfast menu. Juro also takes orders via Instagram (@jurocoffeehouse).

CT Square Mall, Near Dominos, F1-F5, 7th Mile, Chumoukedima, Nagaland 797103

View Full Image Shiro Rostery (Instagram)

Shiro Roastery, Dimapur

Styled around a Korean coffeehouse, Shiro Roastery is where the younger generation hangs out in Dimapur. Shiro, which translates to white in Japanese, embodies minimalism, and is inspired by founder Rowang Debbarma’s travels across Asia. Debbarma worked as a photographer for Amazon Prime and Ola Food before returning home to set up Shiro Roastery in 2022.

The Instagram-friendly café serves specialised lattes such as Raspberry Latte and Honey Cinnamon Latte. For a stronger blend, the Irish Coffee with Jameson whisky is a good option. The bakery items including croissants, Japanese milk buns and doughnuts are sourced from local producers. Don’t forget to check out their merchandise on the way out.

Walford Rd, Bank Colony, Dimapur, Nagaland 797112

Priyanko Sarkar is a Mumbai-based writer covering the F&B industry.