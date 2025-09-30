The best coffee shops in Nagaland

Garrison Hill Centre & Café, Kohima

Opened in 2025, Garrison Hill Centre and Café is located opposite the War Cemetery in Kohima, and is known for its specialty coffee and local teas. The café has its own illustrated war book about the 1944 Battle of Kohima from the time of World War II. I spent over two hours absorbing everything, from the history of the fierce battle that I was never taught in school, to the decor that includes war maps and helmets. The food menu boasts of fresh bakes such as danishes, cakes and puffs, and also ramen bowls. The café looks out into the Kohima valley offering some of the most spectacular views of the city skyline.