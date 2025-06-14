When Nagas smoke meat, they preserve the past
Journalist and author Sona Bahadur travels to Dimapur to document the diverse culinary traditions of the indigenous Naga communities, and returns with stories of fiery pork recipes and smoking meats for her debut cookbook 'An Invitation to Feast'
Naga Smoking Techniques with Toshi and Annie Jamir
What alchemy of fire and wood turns a portly pig into silken-fleshed deliciousness? I was hoping Annie Jamir, the owner of Longchen homestay, would detail out the processes, but she directed me to her husband. ‘Talk to Toshi. He’s a smoking hound. He’s hardcore,’ she said.
Clad in a black hat, white polo tee, and khaki shorts, Toshi joined us at the machang, an alfresco bamboo platform where breakfast was served the next morning. A purist at heart, he regards smoking as a true labour of love. ‘You gotta slog to get it right. There are no shortcuts,’ he said, his passion for the art reflecting in the seriousness of his expression.
The rituals of cleaning, curing, and smoking were muscle memory to the aficionado, who credited his early training to his mother. ‘Mum was a Khasi from Shillong, but more Naga in her ways than dad. She taught me to use every last morsel of the animal, including the hide,’ he shared.