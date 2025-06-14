When Nagas smoke meat, they preserve the past

Though smoking techniques vary across the sixteen Naga tribes, the tried and tested method followed by Toshi is broadly representative. Sourcing his pork from the neighbourhood butcher, he insists on cleaning and cutting the carcass himself. Salting, which dehydrates the meat and serves an essential anti-microbial function, is the crucial next step. Toshi also uses a coarse, dry rub of cracked pepper mixed with red chillies or dried lemon leaves to flavour the meat. ‘You can use any spice you like. Just keep it simple,’ he said, adding that the flavour of the meat must not be overwhelmed.