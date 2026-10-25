Looking for cream buns, fish fingers and ‘baal mithai’ in Nainital

Beyond the periphery of the Bara Baazar down by the lake, Sakley’s, the Swiss Confectionary which started in 1944, offers chicken patties, and the perfect espresso to go with a lemon tart, their signature pastry since the last 80 years if not more. And if you happen to be strolling on the mall across the flats by the lake, you may bump into the mobile pastry trunk that is carried around town. Try the local corn on cob with coriander and green chilli rub being roasted on the flats; ask the churanwala to concoct his anardana mix. I miss the old chap who sat hunched at the Bandstand blowing embers to fluff up naankhaties that melted in the mouth. Go have an orange squash or a lime juice cordial with fish finger and French fries at the Boat House Club.