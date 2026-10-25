Looking for cream buns, fish fingers and ‘baal mithai’ in Nainital

The Nainitalwalas like to walk. And living at Abbotsford Estate for five decades, that habit thankfully has not changed. We walk to school, stroll down to the market or the club, run down to the flats for a game of tennis, we take pleasure in walking to a luncheon carrying the party-worthy shoe in hand. And varying on the time of the day, one may discover the langurs feeding on the horse chestnut trees by the roadside, the laughing thrushes cackling over an apricot tree in full blossom by the sloping lawns of the Uttarakhand high court at Barnsdale.
The nature circus quickly slips into the human one. Momos steaming away at the hawkers’ corner of St John’s School. Lawyers huddled at the corner of Bhagwan dhaba chasing down cups of milky chai. Keep sauntering your way through the various hawkers that dot the mall. Swing past restaurants flipping tandoori pizzas, desi pasta, idli-dosa, Indian-Chinese, dal makhni and butter naan—a cookie-cutter, comforting yet a dominant template of food culture that has crept upon regional cuisines.
Further down the road, things are brewing in a world beyond the mundane. Local eateries, iconic bakeries, fruit vendors, age-old sweetmeat shops. The experiences are galore as you rest your heels just to linger over the traditional flavours and local food cultures that shape the landscape of Nainital.
To savour the rarities, one must trot down to the usually bustling Bara Baazar in the cool, crisp air of the mornings. The town is waking up from its slumber; there is the quiet that is reminiscent of the old Nainital; the fragrance of the cyprus and cedar trees and chirping of sparrows; the fresh air that energises the soul; few morning walkers take advantage of this golden hour, the first half of the day. The sizzle and the whiff of lote wali jalebi being fried at the iconic Jalebi Bhandar (1950) is the morning raga of Bara Baazar. Rakshit Sah is the fifth generation of jalebiwalas and insists on pairing the sweetmeat with fresh Himalayan yogurt.
The Bara Baazar is perched on the higher end of the lake—Mallital. Established by the British, it has a semblance of the old-world architecture now transformed into new-age shops. A good number of shop vendors are still carrying on their century-old family trade, keeping the Nainital culture alive.
Walk further down the brick-laden lane toward the anda (egg) market past the local butcher Nabboo Khan’s shop, Bawaris, to the namkeenwala. Here since 1965, you will find him roasting a channa dal and chilli namkeen. The salted peanuts might look like an ordinary savoury but are beyond delicious, a perfect stand-in accompaniment with a martini.
Walk ahead the brick-laden lane and follow the aroma of butter and freshly baked cakes. Through the narrow gully packed with motorbikes parked on either side, your nose will lead your steps to the iconic Bakery No.1 since 1912. Shamshul Shaikh is the owner and pastry chef with the magic touch. He churns out cookies, biscuits, cream buns, and the most addictive and chewy coconut macaroons. You’re lucky if he’s pulled out a fresh batch.