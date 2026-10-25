Looking for cream buns, fish fingers and ‘baal mithai’ in Nainital

The Nainitalwalas like to walk. And living at Abbotsford Estate for five decades, that habit thankfully has not changed. We walk to school, stroll down to the market or the club, run down to the flats for a game of tennis, we take pleasure in walking to a luncheon carrying the party-worthy shoe in hand. And varying on the time of the day, one may discover the langurs feeding on the horse chestnut trees by the roadside, the laughing thrushes cackling over an apricot tree in full blossom by the sloping lawns of the Uttarakhand high court at Barnsdale.
The Nainitalwalas like to walk. And living at Abbotsford Estate for five decades, that habit thankfully has not changed. We walk to school, stroll down to the market or the club, run down to the flats for a game of tennis, we take pleasure in walking to a luncheon carrying the party-worthy shoe in hand. And varying on the time of the day, one may discover the langurs feeding on the horse chestnut trees by the roadside, the laughing thrushes cackling over an apricot tree in full blossom by the sloping lawns of the Uttarakhand high court at Barnsdale.
The nature circus quickly slips into the human one. Momos steaming away at the hawkers’ corner of St John’s School. Lawyers huddled at the corner of Bhagwan dhaba chasing down cups of milky chai. Keep sauntering your way through the various hawkers that dot the mall. Swing past restaurants flipping tandoori pizzas, desi pasta, idli-dosa, Indian-Chinese, dal makhni and butter naan—a cookie-cutter, comforting yet a dominant template of food culture that has crept upon regional cuisines.
The nature circus quickly slips into the human one. Momos steaming away at the hawkers’ corner of St John’s School. Lawyers huddled at the corner of Bhagwan dhaba chasing down cups of milky chai. Keep sauntering your way through the various hawkers that dot the mall. Swing past restaurants flipping tandoori pizzas, desi pasta, idli-dosa, Indian-Chinese, dal makhni and butter naan—a cookie-cutter, comforting yet a dominant template of food culture that has crept upon regional cuisines.
Further down the road, things are brewing in a world beyond the mundane. Local eateries, iconic bakeries, fruit vendors, age-old sweetmeat shops. The experiences are galore as you rest your heels just to linger over the traditional flavours and local food cultures that shape the landscape of Nainital.
To savour the rarities, one must trot down to the usually bustling Bara Baazar in the cool, crisp air of the mornings. The town is waking up from its slumber; there is the quiet that is reminiscent of the old Nainital; the fragrance of the cyprus and cedar trees and chirping of sparrows; the fresh air that energises the soul; few morning walkers take advantage of this golden hour, the first half of the day. The sizzle and the whiff of lote wali jalebi being fried at the iconic Jalebi Bhandar (1950) is the morning raga of Bara Baazar. Rakshit Sah is the fifth generation of jalebiwalas and insists on pairing the sweetmeat with fresh Himalayan yogurt.
The Bara Baazar is perched on the higher end of the lake—Mallital. Established by the British, it has a semblance of the old-world architecture now transformed into new-age shops. A good number of shop vendors are still carrying on their century-old family trade, keeping the Nainital culture alive.
Walk further down the brick-laden lane toward the anda (egg) market past the local butcher Nabboo Khan’s shop, Bawaris, to the namkeenwala. Here since 1965, you will find him roasting a channa dal and chilli namkeen. The salted peanuts might look like an ordinary savoury but are beyond delicious, a perfect stand-in accompaniment with a martini.
Walk ahead the brick-laden lane and follow the aroma of butter and freshly baked cakes. Through the narrow gully packed with motorbikes parked on either side, your nose will lead your steps to the iconic Bakery No.1 since 1912. Shamshul Shaikh is the owner and pastry chef with the magic touch. He churns out cookies, biscuits, cream buns, and the most addictive and chewy coconut macaroons. You’re lucky if he’s pulled out a fresh batch.
As one wades deeper into the Baazar, you come to the bustling farmers market held every day. Farmers from nearby villages bring in fresh and seasonal produce and, at times, chicks as livestock to sell. The energy is palpable. Bright yellow lemons and malta, fiddlehead ferns, ram karela, pahari spinach, a variety of yams, black potatoes, gourd-like cucumbers. The mountains give us rarities through the year, as with stone fruits, that are now sold as superfoods in the mainstream markets. The pahari wholesalers and retailers trade every morning. By noon there is a complete calm and no semblance that a bustling farmers market existed a few hours ago.
Now is the time to pick up some baal mithai from Mamu Halwai, a local fudge coated with tiny sugar balls. Visit the next-door grocery stores for a sensory walk into the tiny granaries of spices and pulses of Kumaon. The tangy, umami-evoking timur, a sister of a schezwan pepper grown on the borders of India and Nepal, and jambu, a grassy textured fragrant herb like a delicate spring onion, Munsyari rajma beans with their beautiful coloration and buttery mouthfeel, gauhat dal, a delicious mountain version of the dal makhni, to be had in winter. Hemp or bhanga seeds make for a nutty, flavourful salad or a chutney accompaniment. These are culinary treasures to have and cook with once in a while.
Beyond the periphery of the Bara Baazar down by the lake, Sakley’s, the Swiss Confectionary which started in 1944, offers chicken patties, and the perfect espresso to go with a lemon tart, their signature pastry since the last 80 years if not more. And if you happen to be strolling on the mall across the flats by the lake, you may bump into the mobile pastry trunk that is carried around town. Try the local corn on cob with coriander and green chilli rub being roasted on the flats; ask the churanwala to concoct his anardana mix. I miss the old chap who sat hunched at the Bandstand blowing embers to fluff up naankhaties that melted in the mouth. Go have an orange squash or a lime juice cordial with fish finger and French fries at the Boat House Club.
These are the remnants of the past that still linger in our lives. They have lived through the test of time.
Janhavi Prasada is an author and cultural entrepreneur who divides her time between Nainital and Delhi.