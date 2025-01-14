A culinary journey from Bangkok to Mumbai with Nara Thai
SummaryNara Thai, now in eight countries, has adapted its menu for Indian tastes, emphasising vegetarian options
Narawadee Srikarnchana built the restaurant Nara Thai as a retirement project. In 2003, she was part of the family business, the luxury watch retailer Pendulum in Bangkok. She used to pass by the Erawan Mall everyday while shuttling between her office and watch shops. One day she thought it would be good to have a restaurant serving Thai food in the mall, because there was nothing like it in that locality. “It was a humble dream. I thought it would be nice to run one or two Thai restaurants when I retire. But it grew beyond anything I imagined," shares the septuagenarian. She met me at the month-old Nara Thai in Mumbai’s Worli, styled elegantly in a voluminous white blouse, pearls and the classic Bvlgari Serpenti watch.