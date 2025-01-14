A culinary journey from Bangkok to Mumbai with Nara Thai

There are a handful of dishes with a royal lineage. The pad thai noodles wrapped in a delicate string-like egg foil or net is one such item. To make the egg net, the chef requires practice, skill and speed, points out Yuki. Mee Krob, or fried noodles, is another royal dish. Yuki speaks of the regional variations in Thai food. She hails from Bangkok which in central Thailand, and is known for curries, like the classic Thai curry and massaman. The north is famous for egg noodles in coconut milk and crackling pork dipped in chilli sauce. Grilled dishes are popular in central Thailand, and fiery chillies are essential in food from the South. There are no chopsticks and food is usually eaten using hands in Thai homes. “In Thailand, grilled chicken has chopped pieces; it’s not a steak. It explains why we don’t use dinner knives. Also, soup is served with the main course and usually paired with rice. The food is not heavy on soy sauce. And, we need to use it, we stick to the light version. Instead of soy for the umami element, we put in fish sauce. There’s palm sugar for sweetening and bit of tamarind for sour," she says while explaining the characteristics that make Thai food stand out.