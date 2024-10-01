An easy ‘sundal’ recipe for Navratri
SummaryThe nine-days of festivities start this week, and here's a traditional recipe from Tamil Nadu to welcome the season of celebrations
Vidhya Ramachandran, a Chennai home-maker, is busy prepping for Navratri, when golu (figurines and dolls) are displayed in a step arrangement, depicting scenes from mythology, culture and daily life. She is also planning the daily naivedyam (offering), of which sundal is a staple. It is a dry, tasty preparation of legumes tempered with a few spices and freshly grated coconut.
“Traditionally, a ladleful of sundal is served in a donne (dried palm leaf cups)," informs Chennai chef Shri Bala, owner of the south Indian restaurant Yercaud Kitchen. This year, Navratri begins on October 3 and ends on October 12.