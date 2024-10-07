Navratri 2024: On a sweet trail in South India
SummaryVarious sweet preparations with rice, ghee and jaggery are ubiquitous during Navratri in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh
Autumn in India is marked by celebrations. The season kickstarts with Sharad (autumn) Navratri that spans nine days. It celebrates goddess Durga, her many avatars and her victory over the mythical demon Mahishasura, symbolising the triumph of good over evil. The festival runs from October 3 to12 this year. Food is integral to the festive menu, and it's incomplete without sweets.
The recipes are often tied to the qualities of the goddess. To spotlight the remarkable diversity of hyper-regional cuisine, it is prudent to focus on one part of the country. In south India, a variety of sweets are made with rice, channa dal and coconut sweetened with jaggery, and are served to the goddess as naivedyam (sacred offering). In Tamil Nadu there’s rava kesari (semolina-saffron halwa), Kerala has nei payasam (ghee payasam) and Andhra Pradesh has the rice pudding paravannam. Here’s a list of popular south Indian sweets, with suggestions of places to buy them, and a recipe for Karnataka’s unique channa dal halwa, hayagreeva maddi.