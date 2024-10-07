Navratri 2024: On a sweet trail in South India

Autumn in India is marked by celebrations. The season kickstarts with Sharad (autumn) Navratri that spans nine days. It celebrates goddess Durga, her many avatars and her victory over the mythical demon Mahishasura, symbolising the triumph of good over evil. The festival runs from October 3 to12 this year. Food is integral to the festive menu, and it's incomplete without sweets.

The recipes are often tied to the qualities of the goddess. To spotlight the remarkable diversity of hyper-regional cuisine, it is prudent to focus on one part of the country. In south India, a variety of sweets are made with rice, channa dal and coconut sweetened with jaggery, and are served to the goddess as naivedyam (sacred offering). In Tamil Nadu there’s rava kesari (semolina-saffron halwa), Kerala has nei payasam (ghee payasam) and Andhra Pradesh has the rice pudding paravannam. Here’s a list of popular south Indian sweets, with suggestions of places to buy them, and a recipe for Karnataka’s unique channa dal halwa, hayagreeva maddi.

Tamil Nadu

Rava kesari

It is the Tamil name for semolina halwa tinted with saffron. The comforting dish has a permanent place in the sweet platter during festivals and social occasions across communities. “The ever-popular rava kesari or kesari bath, containing copious amounts of ghee and sugar, nuts and aromatic cardamom, is prepared as naivedyam on the sixth day of Navratri which falls on October 8 this year. It is usually prepared to appease the goddess Navadurga," explains Sudha Ramaswamy, a Madurai- based home-maker.

Available in Chennai at the restaurants Namma Veedu Vasanta Bhavan, Aachi Namma Kitchen and Sarvana Bhavan.

Arisi vella puttu

Arisi vella puttu (steamed rice flour sweetened with jaggery) is traditionally prepared on Fridays during Navratri as naivedyam. This day of the week is considered to be the most auspicious during Navratri.

Although it shares its name with Kerala’s quintessential puttu, which is steamed in a cylindrical mould, the preparation process is different. Arisi vella puttu is made with roasted rice flour, sprinkled with water, mixed with turmeric and salt and steamed in a cloth. Once cooked, jaggery syrup is added. It has a grainy texture, and is served like a dry-ish halwa topped with fried cashews .

Available in Chennai at the restaurant The Puttu Kadai.

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

Paravannam

On the ninth day of Navratri, which falls on October 11 this year, devotees offer rice-based sweets to the goddess Siddhidatri, because rice symbolises purity and abundance, which align with the qualities of the goddess.

Home chef Sumitra Kalapatapu specialises in Andhra cooking. The Maharashtra-based chef says paravannam is a traditional pudding–like dish of rice, milk and jaggery, flavoured with a dash of cardamom powder and mixed with ghee-fried dry fruits.

Order online from Hyderabad’s Vengala’s Caterers.

Poornam Boorelu

Another popular rice-based offering on the ninth day is poornam boorelu or poornalu, a sweet dumpling from Andhra Pradesh. Stuffed with a mixture of jaggery, chana dal paste, cardamom powder and dry fruits, it is coated in a fermented rice flour-urad dal batter, deep-fried and served hot with a generous drizzle of ghee.

Available in Hyderabad at the restaurants Kodi Kura Chitti Gaare and Palle Vindu.

Kerala

Nei or aravana payasam

Nei payasam—the ghee-laden, mushy, jaggery-based sweet dish—is the main naivedyam during Navratri in Kerala. It's made using unakkalari (a raw red rice from Kerala) and is slow-cooked in a heavy-bottomed, brass uruli. “It is believed that offering jaggery-based sweets to the goddess brings prosperity, as it is one of her favourite ingredients. Hence, nei payasam is offered and eaten during Navratri," informs chef Marina Balakrishnan of the Mumbai-based delivery kitchen Oottupura which specialises in food from Kerala.

Available in the multi-outlet restaurant Ente Keralam.

Karnataka

Badam halwa

In Karnataka, the decadent badam halwa made with almonds and ghee, is offered as naivedyam to the goddess Shailaputri on the first day of Navratri, setting the tone of the celebrations. It is considered an apt offering, as almonds are rich and provide strength and energy, while sweets prepared in ghee are believed to please the goddess.

Available in Bengaluru at India Sweet House and SRM Sweets.

Genasale and Pindi Payasam

Genasale or kayi kadubu is a coconut and jaggery-filled rice cake, folded and steamed in banana leaves. Serving it at night is believed to invoke blessings of peace and prosperity, making it a fitting end to the day’s rituals. “This is the main offering to the goddess during the puja at night. This particular sweet is considered to be extremely auspicious," shares Bengaluru-based Shrikripa U, who runs the blog Shrikripa.in.

She adds, pindi payasam is a gooey rice and jaggery pudding and is believed to be a favourite of the goddess. It is prepared with generous amounts of ghee and jaggery, which impart a syrupy texture to the cooked rice. It is a unique payasam recipe, because it doesn’t contain milk or coconut milk.

Hayagreeva maddi

It is a traditional Navratri delicacy, popular among the Madhwa Brahmins (a vegetarian community in Udupi). The halwa-like dish is made with chana dal, jaggery and coconut.

“Hayagreeva maddi holds much significance during this festival. On Maha Navami which falls on October 11 this year, the goddess Siddhidhatri is worshipped and people from Udupi offer this sweet to seek her blessings for wisdom and wealth," informs Bengaluru-based home chef and food blogger, Rupa Ravi Chitloor. She runs the Facebook page, Aduge Aramane, known for vegetarian recipes from Karnataka. She shares a recipe for this unique regional delicacy.

Ingredients:

1 cup chana dal

1 cup jaggery

1 tbsp poppy seeds

2 tbsp dry grated coconut

2 tbsp ghee

2 cloves

Half tsp cardamom powder

3 cups water

8-10 cashews fried in ghee

A pinch of turmeric

Method:

Wash chana dal. In a vessel, pour in the water, channa dal and haldi. Bring to a boil and cook until the dal is semi-soft and retains its shape.

While the dal is cooking, dry roast poppy seeds with grated coconut and keep aside.

Take a kadai and place it on medium flame. Add the boiled chana dal and cook for two minutes, mix in jaggery and allow it to melt. Add cloves, cardamom powder, roasted poppy seeds, dried grated coconut and mix thoroughly.

Garnish with ghee-fried cashews and serve warm.

Mini Ribeiro is a food writer and consultant based in Goa.