A new bar honours the age-old drinking culture of India

How did you stumble upon the idea of a daaru chakna bar?Rao: I have been thinking about it since my college days at the Institute of Hotel Management in Dadar, Mumbai. It was about a decade ago. We would visit these dive bars close to college. In 2017, I was working in the hotel A Reverie in Goa, and we would hang out in shacks. I would wonder why food and drinks from dive bars and shacks weren’t served in restaurants in an elevated manner. Also, I have noticed every Indian family has drinking rituals, and some foods that are served only when the whisky comes out. For instance, my grandmother told me that her friend made mini patti samosas with moong methi filling when the family got together to drink. I love Japan and izakayas are casual drinking spots there. So, this idea of opening a cozy, fun, izakaya-style bar that served India-inspired food and drinks has been cooking for years. We gave it shape, form and started working on it in March last year.