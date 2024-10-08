The return of 'old-school, fun' drinks at a new bar in Goa

What is your view of the Goa bar scene?

There are pretty cool things happening in Goa; I can’t name so many bars in Mumbai. My favorite is Down The Road in Panjim. Their beer is always cold, it’s one of the few places where champagne glasses comes chilled and if you are plastered, the Chinese hits the spot. Miguel's, close to Down The Road, is a great bar. As for new places, Hideaway in Vagator and Grumps in Bardez are interesting. Room One in Assagao has just 18-19 covers, but 36 people are always inside, and it's tightly packed. In South Goa, there's a bar called Feli Tavern, which is a small feni place, and it’s quite a find. There’s another interesting place called Sogo. Coming back to Panjim, there’s the restobar Pestisco with a really good drinks programme. There are a few little known places like Praca Prazares, with a bar on the first floor with just two people for service. They are quite efficient and it has a cool vibe. Feri is a nice bar that overlooks the Mandovi river in Porvorim. When it comes to bars in Goa, the only caveat is, there's no guarantee for top quality all the time, and you need to know which are the best days to visit. For example, I prefer to go to Hideaway on a weekday when the crowd is less and the bar team is super chatty.