5 new bars and restaurants to check out in August

In a city like Mumbai, where new restaurants and bars jostle for space every few weeks, its Irani cafes have retained a charm that feels almost unchanged. It's the exact sentiment that nudged Aaliya Ahuja (of Oleander Farms, Saltt Karjat, Uppu and Pure Kitchen) to launch Cafe Parallel. Situated in Bandra Reclamation, the latest spot is built keeping the city's Irani cafes in mind, with a menu that remains constant for generations of Mumbaikars—bun maska, kheema pav, akuri, berry pulao, lagan nu custard and more. The space feels familiar with bentwood chairs, and checkered tablecloths, a handwritten chalkboard and photographs of Bombay of the yore. Apart from the usual suspects, there are salads, shakshoukas and mezze platters too. They also do a dhansak and tres leches.

Where: Cafe Parallel, HIG Colony, Nityanand Nagar, ONGC Colony, Bandra West, Mumbai.

View full Image View full Image Momoka-Kissaten, Pune.

Japan's kissaten (literally meaning tea shops) or cafés became popular in the 19th century as spaces that offered the public with a sense of community. Over time they came to be seen as symbols of modernity, much like social clubs where they could relax away from their homes and offices. Momoka in Pune takes on the same concept with a menu inspired by Yoshoku, a western style of cooking that started in Japan during the Meiji period. Founded by chef Brainard Colaco, the restaurant came about from his travels across Japan, eating at kissatens, where the menus typically focus on a blend of European/American fare fit to local tastes. Try the sandos, Chicken Katsu and 7/11 Egg Salad. There are udon bowls apart from Yoshoku signatures such as Okonomiyaki, and Risoni that uses the classic rice-shaped pasta.

Where: Momoka-Kissaten, Ground Floor, Chinar Heights, S. No. 33/9, Plot No. 31+32/9, Prabhat Rd, Pune.

View full Image View full Image Jimbu Thakali, Gurugram.

Jimbu Thakali, the popular restaurant from Kathmandu, has opened its first outpost in India, in Gurugram. The menu highlights the food traditions of ancient communities living in Nepal's northernmost Mustang region. The traditional meal features rice, daal seasoned with jimbu, an aromatic herb available in the high passes of the Himalayas, seasonal vegetables, potatoes, gundruk or fermented leafy greens, pickles and chutneys, along with chicken, mutton and fish preparations. Try the kanchyamba (buckwheat fries), mutton momo, chicken choila wings, timmur chicken and Buckwheat thakali jimbu nachos, a twist to everyday Nepali cooking.

Where: Jimbhu Thakali, LG Floor, R3-27–31, M3M 65th Avenue, Sector 65, Golf Course Extension Road, Gurugram.

View full Image View full Image The Gated Community, Mumbai.

Founded by hospitality veterans Prashant Chaudhri, Puneet Gidwani and Nirmal Patel, The Gated Community is an expansive multi-cuisine restaurant that wants to offer a “living room-style private dining experience” in Mumbai. The menu brings together a diverse mix of flavours from around the world—handcrafted fresh pastas such as the Seafood Linguine, Cacio e Pepe with truffle mushroom and Basil and Broccoli Pesto with burrata, alongside Thai Steamed Fish. Spread over 3,500sqft complete with a relaxed seating and communal tables, a long marble bar and PDR, it also promises leisurely Sunday brunches featuring benedicts, waffles and more.

Where: The Gated Community, Vaishali Shopping Centre, next to Options Showroom, Juhu, Mumbai.

View full Image View full Image Heyou, Bengaluru.

There's a new bar in Bengaluru launched by the city-based hospitality venture Keen Mustard Ventures. Heyou is a 300-seater, two-level space that is primarily dedicated to cocktails, and brings the drinks cultures from Seoul, Singapore, Melbourne, London, Barcelona and Mexico City through diverse mixology formats. It moves from bright to fun nostalgic combinations, more nuanced and classic profiles to zero proof options. The food evolves through the evening with snacks, chaat, dim sum and baos to small plates, dishes from the grill, pizzas, pasta, Asian and Indian classic dishes.

Where: Heyou, Ground Floor, No. 18, Ramanashree Arcade, Mahatma Gandhi Rd, Craig Park Layout, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru.

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