6 new bars and restaurants to check out in June

Punchline, Mumbai After bringing in new energy to the Capital's bar scene, Jeet Rana, Chirag Pal and chef Amninder Sandhu have landed in the city of dreams to build a new drinking spot. Punchline draws on the drink punch, which is believed to have originated among sailors of the British East India company in the 17th century, before becoming popular in the colonial trade routes. The friendly trio from Delhi's Barbet & Pals has spent years studying how this very drinking culture has shaped modern mixology, with a sleak new spot at Bandra's Reclamation. Expect large punch bowls and have your drink ladled straight at the table with cocktails such as The OG Punch (rum, apple, apricot, and a mix of five spices), Nutorious (whisky, sesame, oxidised wines, and five nuts), Swine & Brine (five spirits with pork chorizo, Chettinad spice, and saline elements), and Punchline Paradise (a clarified, tropical gin layered with milk oolong and five fruits). Sandhu's bar bites are on point—hamachi with brown butter miso, Naga pork belly or lamb ribs, Two Good Lamb Ribs with buff marrow and gremolata. Punchline does pack a punch.

Where: Ground Floor, Shop No. 7 & 8, Geliki Building, ONGC Colony, Bandra Reclamation, Bandra West, Mumbai.

View full Image View full Image Namah, Mumbai.

Namah, Mumbai It's clear darshinis are the new neighbourhood restaurants, and Mumbai is not done with them yet. There's a new darshini-style QSR in the western suburbs that is bringing Karnataka favourites such as thatte idlis, goli baje, paniyaram, shavige bhaat, and khara bhaat, neer dosa in a setting complete with an arched gateway and central courtyard found in traditional homes across southern India. For desserts, the menu features ghee-soaked obbattu, the Karnataka equivalent of puran poli served with badam milk, ada pradhaman, Mysore pak and wheat halwa. Of course there is filter kaapi—hot, iced, as a milkshake and a softy too.

Where: Ground Floor, 101, Sindhudurg Bhavan, Namah Coffee House, RTO Cross Lane, Four Bungalows, Andheri West, Mumbai.

View full Image View full Image Brine, Bengaluru.

Brine, Bengaluru Brine is a 120-seater bar and restaurant from the owners of Brik Oven that is widely popular for its wood-fired pizzas. Founders Anirudh Nopany and Sreeram Anvesh latest offering is a technique-driven modern European restaurant led by head chef Arjun Joseph who is trained in Michelin star kitchens. The menu is familiar yet knows to surprise in its own ways with cheese burgers, roasted tomato risotto, focaccia with kimchi butter, beef tartare, charred cabbage and bone in lamb belly.

Where: 872/b, 80 Feet Rd, HAL 2nd Stage, New Tippasandra, Bengaluru.

Adam & Eve, Mumbai

A 25-seater cocktail bar that attempts to focus on flavour profiles based on one ingredient. The menu at Adam & Eve spotlights enoki mushrooms, ponzu, moringa honey and beeswax to create an experience that thrives on texture, aroma and technique. Think enoki mushrooms and truffle in whisky, and brie in a gin-based drink. The bar programme is led by Pankaj Balachandran and executed by beverage head Ashish Tamta. The food menu is designed by chef Saurabh Udinia with nibbles such as grilled prawns with spicy mayo, Kerala fried wings with curry leaf and black pepper, grilled broccoli with burnt garlic chilli and yuzu aioli, and paneer avocado chaat.

Where: Shop No. 1, Zindagi CHSL, Pali Road, 15th Road, Khar (W), Mumbai.

View full Image View full Image Third Table, Goa.

Third Table, Goa It feels like Goa has reached a point where travellers are visiting as much for its cafe culture as for its beaches. Here's the disclaimer—Anjali Gupta's Third Table in Porvorim, is not on the beach. It's a cafe that takes on the concept of a third space, much like a spot between work and home that one craves to be in every once now and then. The food comprises customisable breakfast boards, which allows people to create whatever they are in the mood for, sourdough pizzas and pastas, a dessert counter and canned coffee menu with single origin beans sourced from Thogarihunkal Estate in Chikmagalur.

Where: Shop No, 3 & 4, Pilerne Rd, near Audit bhavan, Porvorim, Pilern, Goa.

View full Image View full Image House of Akina, Mumbai.

House of Akina, Mumbai A restaurant designed like a house with a living room and dining area complete with artworks and everyday furniture—welcome to House of Akina. The city's newest contemporary Asian restaurant is the vision of Aksha Kamboj and Hitesh Keswani of Aspect Hospitality, with chef Ashwin Singh leading the kitchen operations. There's lots of regional influences and ingredient-focused dishes including cold plates, sushi, robata grills, dim sums and large plates. The Akina Edit is a fun selection of Asian classics with fresh twists such as Gondhoraj Salmon Ceviche, Wonton Lamb Birria Taco, Goi Buoi Bhel inspired by Vietnamese fruit salads, and Thecha Hakka Noodles to name a few. The cocktails are a nod to their travels across South East Asia, with interesting flavour touches from Vietnam, Philippines, Malaysia, Japan and Indonesia.

Where: House of Akina, Golden Palace, Turner Rd, Bandra West, Mumbai.

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