This Goa café sources coffee from the North-East
SummaryA new café named Alag in Siolim has coffee from little known regions, like Tripura
It all started with cheesecake. Specifically, a cloud cheesecake — bright yellow, pillowy soft and decadent. The year was 2021. Musician Uddipan Sarmah (from the band, Aswekeepsearching) and his partner, Bompi Angu, were living in Assagao, Goa. Angu is a baker and her speciality is cloud ccoheesecake. “There were too many for me to eat alone so we thought of starting a home bakery," says Sarmah. It did well—she would bake, and he did deliveries.