This Goa café sources coffee from the North-East

Alag is a lesson on ‘How to stand out in Goa’. It reflects in their name and in a character that pops up all across the café. Call it their mascot—it is there on the café window, painted on the wall, on the coasters, their takeaway boxes, and even on their merchandise. On the main door, the eye of the character is closed but walk in and you find it open. “You are inside Alag so you are alag." “It [the character] is about standing out. It shows how society is going in one direction all the time, and we are in another," he says.