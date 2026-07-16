A four-seater cocktail room, a bar on the move and pot pies to try this month

Four seats, four cocktails

For only three nights a week, a four-seater cocktail space housed inside Delhi's beloved Olive Qutub, will make room for an intimate tasting experience. What began as an R&D activity for the beverage team, is now a full-fledged programme in the form of The Hidden Club, where diners will be guided through four cocktails, all whisked in front of them, highlighting creative infusions, experiments with fermentation and modern mixology. The whole show is led by Chong Sherpa, R&D Head for Cocktail Programmes at Olive Group, alongside bartender and host Rajat Tolia. Touted to be the country's smallest bar, it may be a change from the Capital's rather expansive drinks scene.

Where: The Hidden Club, Olive Qutub, Mehrauli, New Delhi.

View full Image View full Image Bar Find,

A Kolkata bar in Mumbai

“Bombay is where I studied, and the city is pretty much home now,” says Diganta Chakraborty, on choosing Mumbai as Bar Find's first stop. A cocktail bar that was initially planned to open in Kolkata, has now taken over KMC in Kitab Mahal, the historic neocolonial building from 1890, at Fort. Chakraborty is the founder, and describes Bar Find as a travelling bar, that will move from one city to another, carrying with it the team, the food and drinks, the artwork and installations of the original Kolkata space. The drinks are conceptualised in collaboration with Matteo Ciarpaglini, who has previously worked at some of the most renowned hospitality brands in the world, including Copenhagen's Noma and Barcelona's Bar Paradiso. It shifts through a spectrum of flavour profiles, surprising yet familiar, pretty much as a reflection of how we drink today. The food menu is designed by the folks behind Kolkata's Sienna restaurant, who bring their experience and understanding to complete the whole experience. From September, the bar will travel to Bengaluru for three months, and onto a series of pop-ups across South Asia and beyond.

Where: KMC, Kitab Mahal, Azad Maidan, Fort.

View full Image View full Image Bar Find in KMC.

Also Read | Your favourite bar now has another bar inside it

View full Image View full Image 66 Chuim.

Cheese foam cold brews and pot pies



You cannot miss Bojack, a small elevator of sorts that connects the kitchen in the ground floor with the dining space upstairs, almost acting like a pass as plates get ready to make their way to the tables. This little addition lends an element of fun and character to 66 Chuim, a micro-restaurant in Khar's centuries-old Chuim village. Here, chef Vidit Aren along with his mates Xerxes Bathena and Tejas Agarwal have created a menu that feels way too comforting, a kind of flavours that we've all had a long-standing craving for. There are sandwiches, both old and new, made with fresh breads; a quirky selection of plates that work well for a quick lunch—try the chicken liver parfait or the grilled chicken leg; and of course, the hearty pot pies, that's a rare in the city. The financiers and madeleines come with a lemon orange blossom cream that's no less addictive. Aren says this is the food he always returns to and the kind he enjoys cooking for everyone. We are not surprised why. It is simple, honest cooking that needs no gimmicky twists.

Where: 66 Chuim, No 66, off Doctor Ambedkar Road, Khar, Chuim Village, Danda, Khar West, Mumbai.

Also Read | Why are restaurants cutting down the menu?

View full Image View full Image Seasee.

Destination South-East Asia

A new restaurant brings the diverse street food culture of South-East Asia to Mumbai. Seasee is founded by Saamir Chandnani and Rinchen Angchuk, who have travelled across Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia and the Philippines, to curate a menu that focuses on the distinct flavours and techniques in these countries. The menu features staples such as Tom Yum, Vietnamese Pho, Thai Mango Salad, Chicken Satay, Singapore Chilli Crab, and Pad Thai, alongside regional favourites including Hainanese Chicken Rice, Thai Green Curry, and Char Kway Teow. Guests can also customise their meals at an interactive wok station with a choice of noodles, rice, proteins, sauces and toppings. The cocktail programme has a similar approach complete with tropical fruits, herbs and spices.

Where: 2nd Floor, Suburbia Building Between Linking Road, Swami Vivekanand Rd, Bandra West, Mumbai.

Also Read | What your food obsession says about your personality