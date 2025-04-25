You are in for a sweet surprise with new-age dessert menus at restaurants
SummaryRestaurants across India are upping the game for after-meal treats to satisfy all our cravings
A hush comes over the table when it arrives. Eleven layers of chocolate cake, whipped chocolate ganache, a hint of a few spices and loads of comfort. The Great Wall of Anjuna, a decadent and deeply oomph-y chocolate cake, is not what I was expecting at Jolene, one of Goa’s hottest new sunset spots, that boasts of great sea views and dangerously addictive picante cocktails. Later that week, while dining at Hosa, an elegant south Indian dining spot in Goa by the folks behind Indian Accent, I’m blown away by the coconut and curry leaf ice cream and wonderfully nostalgic Iyengar Honey Cake that’s served with whipped coconut cream, jam glaze and honey.
Sampling these delights got me thinking of other places where I’ve tucked into memorable desserts, and how restaurants across India seem to be upping the game when it comes to after-meal treats that satisfy all our cravings. Blending nostalgia, avant garde and everything in between, these offerings are a far cry from the same-ol’ same-ol’ menu combinations of flourless chocolate fondants and blueberry cheesecakes.