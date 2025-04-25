You are in for a sweet surprise with new-age dessert menus at restaurants

Some may call this sweet uprising an extension of “Little Treat Culture", the trend of treating oneself to many small pleasures as a form of self-care in order to deal with the pressures of daily life. As more people look for little ways to soothe and indulge themselves, chefs and restaurateurs are responding by doubling down on sections of the menus that truly bring us joy. The next time you dine out, you may discover that the real highlight of a meal might lie in that final, delectable course.