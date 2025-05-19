Sake sips and elevated Japanese at this new restaurant in Mumbai
SummaryWith a stellar sake programme, and ‘kozara’ or small plates featuring maki rolls, nigiri, sashimi and shoyu ramen, the traditional izakaya gets a sophisticated update at Otoki
Until recently, if you were in Colaba and had a hankering for Japanese food, you’d have to head over to The Taj Mahal Palace and max out your credit card at Wasabi by Morimoto. Or make do with pan-Asian spots that also serve sushi. Unlike Bandra, where you will trip over a Japanese restaurant every few metres, Colaba seemed inexplicably bereft of options—until the arrival of Otoki earlier this month.
“We realised there was an opportunity for an authentic Japanese restaurant in Colaba. Otoki is born out of our deep admiration for Japanese culinary culture, its simplicity, precision and soulfulness," says co-founder Anurag Katriar. Both Katriar and co-founder Pranav Rungta are veterans in the food and beverage space, running Indigo Deli and Nksha restaurants respectively. In fact, Otoki is housed in the same space where the now-shuttered Indigo Deli Colaba used to be.