Sake sips and elevated Japanese at this new restaurant in Mumbai

Katriar recommends we try some of the kozara (small plates), particularly the chicken nanban. The batter-fried chicken doused in nanban vinegar is tender on the inside, and goes perfectly with tartar sauce while the accompanying cabbage and pickled tomato add further crunch and umami. Our other kozara, which is the ebi okonomiyaki, proves to be the only underwhelming dish in an otherwise stellar dinner. The profuse vegetable toppings completely overpower the crispy prawn pancake and the stingy helping of bonito flakes doesn’t help matters either. The maki rolls are well done and vegetarians should definitely order the unusual yuzu miso roll stuffed with kanpyo (dried gourd strips), avocado, asparagus and cream cheese. We barely have any appetite left but it would be a travesty not to sample the ramen so we get the miso chicken one, which feels like a warm hug in a bowl; the six-minute egg in it is the best we've had in the city.