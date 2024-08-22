Weekend food plan: Limited edition menus and new openings

The vegetarian Burmese restaurant and tearoom, Burma Burma is celebrating its tenth anniversary with a limited-edition The Ten-Year Trail dine-in menu. It features Burmese regional specialities and community dishes with items like, highway meal parcel from Yangon, a hearty meal of steamed rice and curry, accompanied with a salad and fresh herbs. Burmese cuisine has a lot of fresh flavours and it’s evident in their choice of salads. These include miman thoke, from the Prom tribe in the Shan region, made with chickpea tofu shreds and raw papaya, and a steamed rice tofu salad from Yangon. The restaurant doesn’t serve alcohol. There have created unique drinks to go with the food. There’s the traditional Burmese cooler mont let saung, with palm jaggery and coconut milk; the refreshing sugarcane juice kan lan yay is elevated with raspberry purée, lime and nori salt; and for the adventurous, there’s durian float that combines durian banana milk, black grass jelly and nata de coco. The menu will be available till September 30 across all its outlets in Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad.
The location will be a big draw. The newly opened all-day bar Botany Brew & Kitchen is on the nineteenth floor of the Skav building and has a sprawling view of Cubbon Park. Its food menu is all about comfort with Indian, continental and Asian flavours featuring dishes, like nasi goreng, butter chicken pizza and soft-shell crab bao. The food is carefully crafted to pair with signature cocktails, such as Japanese Samurai (whisky, tea reduction, rosemary syrup and aromatic bitter), and Wild Rose (Tequila rose syrup, grapefruit syrup, freshly squeezed grapefruit juice, egg white and lime juice), among others.
Narrative is a month-old contemporary restaurant in Pune that showcases regional delicacies with modern flair. There’s a dish with Manipuri black rice crisps paired with tangy mustard and smoked aloo bharta; and another lip-smacking item is the salmon kokam ceviche that pays homage to the coasts of Maharashtra. The drinks menu stays true to the regional theme with cocktails such as the Smoky Naga Mezcal, with a dash of spicy Naga king chilli, honey, and coriander mixed in with mezcal.
