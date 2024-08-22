Weekend food plan: Limited edition menus and new openings

Burma Burma celebrates its tenth anniversary with a limited edition menu, Bengaluru has a new bar and Pune welcomes a modern Indian restaurant

Team Lounge
Published22 Aug 2024, 03:00 PM IST
A selection of dishes from Burma Burma's The Ten-Year Trail dine-in menu.
A selection of dishes from Burma Burma’s The Ten-Year Trail dine-in menu.

A milestone Burmese menu

The vegetarian Burmese restaurant and tearoom, Burma Burma is celebrating its tenth anniversary with a limited-edition The Ten-Year Trail dine-in menu. It features Burmese regional specialities and community dishes with items like, highway meal parcel from Yangon, a hearty meal of steamed rice and curry, accompanied with a salad and fresh herbs. Burmese cuisine has a lot of fresh flavours and it’s evident in their choice of salads. These include miman thoke, from the Prom tribe in the Shan region, made with chickpea tofu shreds and raw papaya, and a steamed rice tofu salad from Yangon. The restaurant doesn’t serve alcohol. There have created unique drinks to go with the food. There’s the traditional Burmese cooler mont let saung, with palm jaggery and coconut milk; the refreshing sugarcane juice kan lan yay is elevated with raspberry purée, lime and nori salt; and for the adventurous, there’s durian float that combines durian banana milk, black grass jelly and nata de coco. The menu will be available till September 30 across all its outlets in Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad.

Also read: In Srinagar, an old craft open new income avenues for women

An all new, all-day bar in Bengaluru

The location will be a big draw. The newly opened all-day bar Botany Brew & Kitchen is on the nineteenth floor of the Skav building and has a sprawling view of Cubbon Park. Its food menu is all about comfort with Indian, continental and Asian flavours featuring dishes, like nasi goreng, butter chicken pizza and soft-shell crab bao. The food is carefully crafted to pair with signature cocktails, such as Japanese Samurai (whisky, tea reduction, rosemary syrup and aromatic bitter), and Wild Rose (Tequila rose syrup, grapefruit syrup, freshly squeezed grapefruit juice, egg white and lime juice), among others.

A new restaurant celebrating regional finds in Pune

Narrative is a month-old contemporary restaurant in Pune that showcases regional delicacies with modern flair. There’s a dish with Manipuri black rice crisps paired with tangy mustard and smoked aloo bharta; and another lip-smacking item is the salmon kokam ceviche that pays homage to the coasts of Maharashtra. The drinks menu stays true to the regional theme with cocktails such as the Smoky Naga Mezcal, with a dash of spicy Naga king chilli, honey, and coriander mixed in with mezcal.

Also read: This Goa café sources coffee from the North-East

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:22 Aug 2024, 03:00 PM IST
HomeLoungeFoodWeekend food plan: Limited edition menus and new openings

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    GAIL India

    234.30
    03:09 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    -1.9 (-0.8%)

    Bandhan Bank

    205.00
    03:09 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    1.2 (0.59%)

    Tata Steel

    154.30
    03:09 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    2.4 (1.58%)

    Bharat Electronics

    303.70
    03:09 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    -1.7 (-0.56%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Fertilizers & Chemicals Travan

    1,026.45
    03:00 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    74.5 (7.83%)

    Raymond

    2,026.15
    02:59 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    136.4 (7.22%)

    Archean Chemical Industries

    817.30
    02:59 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    54.35 (7.12%)

    Kalyan Jewellers India

    586.95
    03:00 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    38.8 (7.08%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,799.00-160.00
      Chennai
      73,440.00-591.00
      Delhi
      73,369.0057.00
      Kolkata
      73,655.00-17.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L-0.06
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Lounge

      More From Popular in Lounge
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue