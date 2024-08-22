Weekend food plan: Limited edition menus and new openings

A milestone Burmese menu

The vegetarian Burmese restaurant and tearoom, Burma Burma is celebrating its tenth anniversary with a limited-edition The Ten-Year Trail dine-in menu. It features Burmese regional specialities and community dishes with items like, highway meal parcel from Yangon, a hearty meal of steamed rice and curry, accompanied with a salad and fresh herbs. Burmese cuisine has a lot of fresh flavours and it’s evident in their choice of salads. These include miman thoke, from the Prom tribe in the Shan region, made with chickpea tofu shreds and raw papaya, and a steamed rice tofu salad from Yangon. The restaurant doesn’t serve alcohol. There have created unique drinks to go with the food. There’s the traditional Burmese cooler mont let saung, with palm jaggery and coconut milk; the refreshing sugarcane juice kan lan yay is elevated with raspberry purée, lime and nori salt; and for the adventurous, there’s durian float that combines durian banana milk, black grass jelly and nata de coco. The menu will be available till September 30 across all its outlets in Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad.