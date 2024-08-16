Why pizza menus are getting hyper-focused
SummaryCraving New York-style, Chicago deep dish or Rome’s pizza al taglio? There’s a restaurant specialising in every kind of pizza now
The slice doesn’t flop from the tip, spilling all the toppings as you lift it," Aditya Dugar explains while serving a New York-style pizza. Last month, he along with his wife Aditi Dugar opened TwentySeven Pizza & Bakes in Mumbai that focuses solely on this style of the cheesy comfort food. The golden brown, crispy base remains strong and stable as an array of toppings is piled over it—complete with melted mozzarella—enabling you to eat-on-the-go. This particular pie evolved to adapt to the relentless pace of New York.