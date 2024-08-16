Why pizza menus are getting hyper-focused

The slice doesn’t flop from the tip, spilling all the toppings as you lift it," Aditya Dugar explains while serving a New York-style pizza. Last month, he along with his wife Aditi Dugar opened TwentySeven Pizza & Bakes in Mumbai that focuses solely on this style of the cheesy comfort food. The golden brown, crispy base remains strong and stable as an array of toppings is piled over it—complete with melted mozzarella—enabling you to eat-on-the-go. This particular pie evolved to adapt to the relentless pace of New York.

Recently, several places have opened that spotlight only a particular style of pizza. In Mumbai, apart from TwentySeven Pizza & Bakes, there’s the delivery kitchen Rocketman with Detroit-style pizza (baked in a rectangular pan), Pass The Salt with Chicago-deep dish, and Bène with pizza al taglio from Rome. In Bengaluru, the two-month-old 23rd Street Pizza serves New York-style pizzas accompanied by a wine menu. Delhi has the trusted EVOO Eatery & Pizzeria and Leo’s Pizzeria that champion the Neapolitan style.

As the world of gastronomy gets hyper-focused with regional cuisines, pizzerias are following suit. “It’s a natural progression and goes to show how dining evolves. Diners and restaurateurs are moving away from multi-cuisine restaurants and experimenting with niche formats, including specialised pizza places," points out Vijay Sekhar, founder of 23rd Street Pizza.

He had his “aha moment" last year when he ordered a pizza in Goa. The slices flopped making a mess. There had to be a better way to eat it, he thought and tried re-baking it to firm up the base. Although that experiment didn’t yield the desired result, it led him on a mission to find a sturdy, crispy pizza that balanced flavour and functionality. A couple of months later, he was in New York, working pro bono at a pizzeria to learn the basics of wholesome, thin-crust and easy-to-carry recipes.

He returned to India, and set up 23rd Street Pizza in June. On the menu are options like the O.G. Roni (tomato sauce, aged mozzarella and pepperoni) and Shroom (a white pizza with smoked mozzarella, a mix of mushrooms, pesto, caramelised onion and ricotta finished with lemon zest). The drinks section has an interesting twist with a list of wines that are changed on a “weekly basis". Sekhar wanted to dilute the uppity perception of wine, and make them fun by with pizzas pairings. He recommends Pinot Noir or Sangiovese, like Chianti Classico or Montepulciano Rosso,with Margherita; and Malbec or a Cabernet Sauvignon with meat-heavy options. Any white pizza without a tomato base “screams for" sparkling wines.

Bène is a delivery kitchen in Mumbai that serves pizza al taglio. It is run by pastry chef Sana Kabra and pizzaiolo Szymon Piecyk. This particular style, Piecyk says, originated in Rome and al taglio translates to “by the size or weight" because that’s how it’s sold. They sell it by the slice, each rectangular piece measuring 8x4 inches. He says it is the youngest pizza that Italy has to offer. It was invented in the 1950s when there was a shortage of natural gas that fuels traditional ovens and people started using electric deck ovens to make pizzas in large trays which birthed the al taglio.

Kabra and Piecyk travelled across Italy to sample pizzas and found their inspiration at the legendary Bonci Pizza in Rome. “The dough was so light that one could eat an entire pizza without feeling any heaviness," shares Kabra. With pizzaiolo Gabriele Bonci as the inspiration, they set out to create a light, airy base. To get that lightness in the dough, they have almost 80% hydration, which means they add 80ml water to 100mg flour. This is fermented for 72 hours, and to enhance the process of breaking gluten, a preferment called biga is added. This results is large air pockets in the crust like sourdough. This unique technique and the housemade marinara sauce define their pizza menu that has Burrata pizza, Romagnola (mozzarella, mushroom and black truffle cream sauce) and the popular Cubano, which is the classic Margherita infused with Piecyk’s secret spice blend.

As is evident, there are two ways a niche pizzeria works: get a pizzaiolo like Piecyk who knows the craft or gain knowledge the way Sekhar of 23rd Street Pizza did. Dugar brought American pizza consultant Anthony Falco to train his team before launching TwentySeven Pizza & Bakes. Sachin Grover, the co-founder of EVOO in Delhi and Kruti Sanghvi of Pass The Salt in Mumbai have spent time abroad and are self-taught.

Grover left a corporate career to start the pizzeria and Italian restaurant in 2017. He learnt to perfect the Neapolitan pizza after many trips to Italy. He says one can judge a well-made Neapolitan pizza by the crust that has prominent brown spots, also known as leopard spots, and it is soft enough to fold with the tip of your fingers.

View Full Image Pass the Salt's Mac & Cheese Chicago deep-dish pizza.

Sanghvi studied biomedical engineering in the US, and was exposed to Chicago-style deep-dish pizzas. After returning to Mumbai, she quit her career in the sciences and took up cooking. During covid, she launched the delivery kitchen Pass The Salt that evolved into a restaurant. “The Chicago-style deep-dish pizza is a thick pie, baked in a pan with the crust spilling over the sides for that nice crisp texture. I am doing the Chicago-style double crumb with a two-layered crust and it looks like a mighty cake," she explains. The best-selling and most-filling pizza on their menu is the Mac & Cheese with a cheesy layer of macaroni topped with marinara.

These are the pizzas that will let you travel the world with their combination of cheese, crust and sauce. As Kabra says, “When it comes to food, people are looking for an adventure."

