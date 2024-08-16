Why pizza menus are getting hyper-focused

Kabra and Piecyk travelled across Italy to sample pizzas and found their inspiration at the legendary Bonci Pizza in Rome. “The dough was so light that one could eat an entire pizza without feeling any heaviness," shares Kabra. With pizzaiolo Gabriele Bonci as the inspiration, they set out to create a light, airy base. To get that lightness in the dough, they have almost 80% hydration, which means they add 80ml water to 100mg flour. This is fermented for 72 hours, and to enhance the process of breaking gluten, a preferment called biga is added. This results is large air pockets in the crust like sourdough. This unique technique and the housemade marinara sauce define their pizza menu that has Burrata pizza, Romagnola (mozzarella, mushroom and black truffle cream sauce) and the popular Cubano, which is the classic Margherita infused with Piecyk’s secret spice blend.