Brand new restaurants and bars to check out this month

Nomme claims to be an experiential space that takes its coffee very seriously. The ‘coffee theatre’ is where all the action unfolds and involves baristas engaging guests with their brewing mastery to create a sensory experience around coffee. Helmed by restaurateur Imtiaz Ali Siddiqui, the menu is a fine blend of Mediterranean flavours featuring mezzes, wood-fired grills, and pastry. Of course there’s coffee: espressos, pour-overs and cold brews blended with Mediterranean influences.

Nomme, Road No. 2, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad

Hom, Mumbai.

Mumbai has a new restaurant where open-flame cooking takes centre stage with an inventive menu showcasing a selection of smoky, charred and fire-roasted dishes. Hom, which translates to ‘holy fire’ in Sanskrit, is a 42-seater space with an open kitchen complete with a traditional tandoor and wood-fired grill. Diners can either choose from an a la carte or tasting menu, that is helmed by globally acclaimed chef Saurabh Udinia, who has previously worked at Indian Accent in Delhi, Masala Library in Mumbai, and Revolver in Singapore. Some of the recommended dishes are charred turnip with smoky chilli coconut, smoked aubergine sambal toast, boti rogan josh tarts, Bombay chilli cheese lobster, stuffed kulchas and goat chops.

Hom, 682-691, Khar Pali Rd, 15th Rd, Bandra West, Mumbai

One Floor Down, Bengaluru.

One Floor Down is Bengaluru's newest Dionysian speakeasy bar, a philosophy that takes from the Greek god of wine-making, festivity and theatre. The cocktail programme includes a selection of concoctions like The Whisper, which is a mix of rum, banana, and tahini; Second Smoke that fuses mezcal, tequila, and caramel yoghurt; The Promise blended with vodka, tequila, chamoy, pickled grapes; and Gucci Noir, which is Scotch with miso caramel. The food menu also has surprises such as the tuna tartare puchkas with yuzu dill crème fraîche, Seared beef fillet ‘nahm tok’, Scamorza truffle mushroom pops and Seared Atlantic scallops with corn and black bean.

One Floor Down, No 90 Above Titan World, Marathahalli , Service Road, Outer Ring Rd, Chandra Layout, Marathahalli, Bengaluru

Grammie, Delhi.

Grammie is all about open-fire cooking set in a design-forward space in the heart of the capital. Conceptualised by Tanveer Kwatra, who has spent many years in the dining and hospitality industry, brings some of the most classic European flavours along with an equally impressive bar programme curated by Aussie mixologist Storm Evans.

Grammie, Sangam Courtyard, RK Puram, Delhi

