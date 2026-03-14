A Bengaluru bar that wants you to keep your phone away plus other new openings

403 Forbidden Bar, Bengaluru

“Real conversations, not reels”. At 403 Forbidden Bar (403dn), a recent entrant in Bengaluru’s busy bar culture scene, the message is loud and clear: come here for the drinks, eats and extended conversations, and while you are at it, keep your phones away. Envisioned as a cocktail lab by founders Aman Dua and Rachit Saboo, 403 Forbidden serves a selection of original cocktails such as ‘Life in a Metro’, ‘Reborn’ and ‘Rollercoaster’, along with renditions of classics like the Picante and Whiskey Sour. Staying true to its anti-hype ethos, the focus of the drinks is on the ingredients and techniques rather than aesthetics. Most of the elements including vinegars, wines, distillates and salts are made in-house at the Code Lab. The food menu features a selection of small plates. The avocado and coconut ceviche, and the Chicken Ghee Roast served on coin-sized flaky parathas are recommended.

Where: Khata No. 789/A, 1st Floor, 12th Main Rd, HAL 2nd Stage, Appareddipalya, Indiranagar, Bengaluru.

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Paro, Jaipur.

Paro, Jaipur

Housed in an 80-year-old colonial era building near Jaipur’s popular Raj Mandir cinema, Paro is a new bar that blends the city's royal heritage with modern night life. The space has been restored into a multi-level lounge with a rooftop and verandah with views of the historic Panch Batti landmark. The cocktail programme is a nod to India's indigenous spices and seasonal ingredients. Ratnagiri Rhapsody combines whiskey with cumin and kokum and Garam Masala features warming spices like cinnamon, cumin, and ginger. Both Jamun infused gin & tonic, and Saanjh, a blend of butterfly-pea gin and tonic served with a smoking rosemary sprig reflect the city's many moods. The food menu is innovative and gives a spin on Rajasthani classics — think Dal Bati Bites, Dosa Onion Rings and Bedmi Poori Nachos.

Where: 1st & 2nd Floor, Jaipuria Mansion, Panch Batti, MI Road, Jaipur.

Sweeney, Mumbai.

Sweeney, Mumbai

Malaika Arora and Dhaval Udeshi has opened Sweeney, a restaurant that combines home-style Thai and European cooking through coconut-laced curries, slow grills, rice plates, pastas and meats. There are Italian classics, and French and Mexican influences on the menu. The bar programme is helmed by beverage director Fay Barretto, and is all about modern classics. The duo spent a lot of time on research, mainly during their travels visiting homes and regional kitchens in southern and northern Thailand, learning about the nuances of Lanna cuisine and more. The European menu delves into nonna's simple home cooking through handmade pastas and signature sauces.

Where: 759, 5th Ln, opp. Union Bank ATM, Khar, Ram Krishna Nagar, Khar West, Mumbai.

Common Time, Delhi.

Common Time, New Delhi

There's a new cafe in town, and this one is all about good coffee and conversations. Common Time is founded by Jaivardhan and Sagar Bhatia of the Bhatia Hospitality Group, and focuses on specialised coffee, Vietnamese brews and baked treats. Every drink is made from scratch and in-house like iced brown butter latte, Earl Grey flat white, and the Competition Latte apart from Indian and international single-origin pour-overs. The food menu boasts of sandwiches such as pesto caprese focaccia and smoked chicken chipotle ciabatta, viennoiserie and desserts from croissants to carrot cake.

Where: Basant Lok Market, Vasant Vihar, New Delhi.

Vaarta, Goa.

Vaarta, Goa

Housed in a restored 160-year-old Goan home in Sangolda is a new restaurant that interprets India's diverse street food culture through modern flair. It is founded by Neha Mehta, with the support of her husband and co-founder Zubin Mehta. There's a live phuchka counter, and ‘Make Your Own Barf Ka Gola’ cart that allows diners to personalise their fillings, flavour preferences in a way to make it interactive. The chaat menu has the usuals — Jhal Muri, Tokri Chaat, Palak Patta Chaat, Chelo Kebabs. The bar and main course menus are exhaustive with familiar dishes from regional Indian kitchens. Drinks like Pani Puri Popper, Kala Khatta Kamikaze and Masala Chai Martini keep things fun.

Where: House - 280, Livrament Vaddo Casa Livrament, Sangolda, Goa.

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