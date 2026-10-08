Where to eat in your city this October

Chef Ashwin Singh's love for cooking can be traced back to his mother's kitchen. He was only seven when he decided to become a chef, and by 15, he was working in kitchens to understand the nuances of professional cooking, collecting stints at the Taj, Marriott, JW Marriott Kolkata, Gaggan and Masque. With Fitour, he brings his collective experiences on to a tasting menu—paying homage to the recipes, ingredients and cooking techniques that make Indian food what it is today. The cocktail programme is helmed by Shrineet Sonsurkar and Pratik Bhargude. The design of the space is conceptualised by Mahek Kapoor along with Hitesh Keswani (MD & CEO, Aspect Hospitality) and Singh, and executed by Zabia Gabajiwala (ZAWorks). There are only 14 seats to be grabbed, so go!

Fitour, Golden Palace, Turner Road, opposite Mala Sinha Bungalow, Bandra West, Mumbai.

View full Image View full Image MRDA.

Conceived by Sanidhya Bhuva and Purav Patel, MRDA is a new restaurant in Ahmedabad that brings food and architecture under one roof keeping its regenerative philosophy at the core. The design borrows and makes way for natural materials like bamboo, clay, khadi and indigenous textiles to shine through the space. The food programme is conceptualised by chef Gayatri Desai, whose approach is rooted in fermentation, and indigenous, seasonal produce. Head chef Prasanna Save carries that forward to serve global fare with a touch of classics such as nachos, hummus, ros omelette, tacos and anda bun. The coffee programme pays attention to specialty pour-overs and cold brews under head barista Aryavardhan Singh.

MRDA, 6th Floor, Claywalls, Zydus Hospital Road, opposite Verantes, Thaltej, Ahmedabad.

View full Image View full Image All American Diner.

Burgers, hot dogs, waffles and pecan pies—after serving Delhi for more than two decades, the popular All American Diner from the house of EHV Hospitality is now open in Hyderabad. Chefs Sumit Sawardekar and Dhiraj Dargan are at the helm of the menu and the cocktails are by Varun Sharma. The chrome and checkered floors, a vintage jukebox, vinyl booths and furniture call back the 1960s America. Some of the breakfast favourites include pancakes, sunrise skillets and dinner plates like old bay garlic shrimp and barbecued baby back ribs. For desserts, there is banana split.

All American Diner, The Loft, RMZ Nexity, HITEC City, Hyderabad.

View full Image View full Image Lizzu.

Delhi's Lodhi Colony has a new 42-seater all day cafe Lizzu founded by Ruchi Rajpal (partner at Red Bricks Developers). The concept borrows from Sicily, the Aegean, Turkey, the Levant and Persia, bringing the influences through a menu featuring baked breads, yoghurt, eggs, olive oil and fresh cheese. There are fresh pastas and salads, sharing platters, dips and mezzes through the day. The drinks programme has a yuzu lemonade section without any additions of syrups or concentrates.

Lizzu, No. 18, Block 13 Market, Lodhi Colony, New Delhi.

View full Image View full Image Kamari.

North Goa has got a new sea-facing dining spot in Kamari. The architecture itself is dramatic with a 23-foot Medusa sculpture and Toile de Jouy artwork anchoring the property. Chef Ram is behind the food menu, and brings his flare with international favourites like Millet Tabouleh, Avocado Edamame Toast, Zucchini Burrata Curry, Garlic Butter Lamb Chops, John Dory Fish and Prawn Thermidor. The drinks are curated by Dikshit Shetty, and promise leisurely Sunday sundowners.

Kamari, 128/20, Dmello Vaddo, Anjuna, North Goa.

View full Image View full Image Linking House.

Riya Goon and Vivek Chandaliya have opened Linking House, a space that intends to bring people together over good food with enough activities to keep them engaged, including board games, pool tables, karaoke nights, painting and books. Chefs Satish Rawat and Venkatesh Swamy have designed a menu featuring everyday fare such as Turkish eggs, open sandwiches, fish skewers, sushi and salmon rolls. The bar menu is in the hands of Atul Mundaye, who brings his mastery over techniques like clarification, carbonation, fermentation, fat-washing and distillation.

Linking House, Savoy Chambers, Linking Road, Santacruz West, Mumbai.

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