6 new restaurants to checkout in Delhi NCR
SummaryThe capital region in buzzing with European fare, high energy restobars and Italian delicacies
The capital region, Delhi and Gurugram, witnessed a spat of new openings in November and December. Asian flavours, European flavours and flavour forward cocktails dominate in these menus.
A high-energy restobar
For lovers of Japanese cuisine, Japonico is a brand new restobar, inspired by globally renowned restaurants such as Nobu and Zuma. The 170-cover, high-end dining destination is thoughtfully designed to showcase the city’s largest robata grill counter, and a stainless-steel façade bar with a digital pop-art waterfall installation. Don’t miss their sushi, black cod, yakitoris, rice dishes with mushrooms and truffles. Ask for the dessert platter, intricately presented with Japanese elements, including traditional fans. Japonico’s cocktail programme is narrated through a fictional anime character, and its menu resembles an illustrated tome, complete with 3D images and paper crafting techniques. In keeping with the spirit of luxury dining, their cocktails feature truffles, wasabi and caviar. Enjoy these while sitting by the window and taking in the skyscape of Gurugram.
Where: Golf Course Road, Gurugram
Cost for two: ₹5000 onwards plus taxes
Timings: 12: 00 noon to 4 pm; 7 pm-midnight