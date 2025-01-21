6 new restaurants to checkout in Delhi NCR

The capital region, Delhi and Gurugram, witnessed a spat of new openings in November and December. Asian flavours, European flavours and flavour forward cocktails dominate in these menus.

For lovers of Japanese cuisine, Japonico is a brand new restobar, inspired by globally renowned restaurants such as Nobu and Zuma. The 170-cover, high-end dining destination is thoughtfully designed to showcase the city’s largest robata grill counter, and a stainless-steel façade bar with a digital pop-art waterfall installation. Don’t miss their sushi, black cod, yakitoris, rice dishes with mushrooms and truffles. Ask for the dessert platter, intricately presented with Japanese elements, including traditional fans. Japonico’s cocktail programme is narrated through a fictional anime character, and its menu resembles an illustrated tome, complete with 3D images and paper crafting techniques. In keeping with the spirit of luxury dining, their cocktails feature truffles, wasabi and caviar. Enjoy these while sitting by the window and taking in the skyscape of Gurugram.

Where: Golf Course Road, Gurugram

Cost for two: ₹5000 onwards plus taxes

Timings: 12: 00 noon to 4 pm; 7 pm-midnight

A vegetarian Italian destination

Cicchetti, pronounced Chi-Ket-Tee, Italiano is a vegetarian Italian dining destination conceptualised by chef Parth Gupta. With its elegant indoor seating and charming alfresco area, it promises a sophisticated dining experience with locally sourced ingredients to create house-made pasta and dishes using preservative-free condiments. Signature dishes include the Carpaccio di beets salad, and pesto pistachio bruschetta, along with classic pasta dishes offered with a contemporary twist. Don’t miss the delicious Napoli-style pizzas made with dough that’s fermented for 72 hours. The Nonna Tiramisu, made with homemade coffee liqueur and Belgian cocoa, is a must-have.

Where: Flat 70, First Floor, Khan Market, New Delhi

Cost for two: ₹2,500 onwards plus taxes

Timings: 12:00 noon to 11 pm

Big, bigger, biggest

Nome, pronounced Nom-ey, a multicuisine restaurant spread over 14,000 sq ft, has a seating capacity of 350, including a private dining area, a separate bar with a dining seating area divided between indoors and outdoors. Sunday brunches here are popular with live music during the day and nights get groovy with guest DJs. Some of the recommended dishes include salmon tikka, hot bowls, vegan koobideh or grilled kebabs with red bell pepper glaze and the woodfired quattro formaggio pizza. Pair your food with their signature cocktails such as the No-Mee which uses a smoking technique to bring together gin, popcorn, lime and blue pea flower.

Where: The Statement Commercial Complex, Unit no. 1, Golf Course Road, Sector 43, Gurugram

Cost for two: ₹ 2500 onwards plus taxes

Timings: 11 am to midnight

A hot launch

Chef Garima Arora of the Michelin-starred Gaa in Bangkok, and restaurateur Riyaaz Amlani come together to create Banng, which serves reimagined street food and other classic dishes of Thailand’s capital with hints of Indian inspiration. The 100-plus cover restaurant is full even on weekdays with people ordering from the extensive range of dishes and cocktails, the latter divided between light, medium, and heavy, depending on how spirit-forward the cocktail is. The top picks from the cocktails include Buakao Bua Loi, a tequila number with coconut foam, passion fruit, white wine and white chocolate. For those who like spicy and savoury cocktails, opt for Poppin’ Mary, another tequila drink with lychee, tomato and sriracha lollipop. Do try Tom Pha Pani Puri with white oyster mushrooms and a chilled coconut broth in the fried dough ball; an ode to India’s favourite street food.

Where: Two Horizon Centre, first floor, Golf Course Road, Gurugram

Cost for two: ₹5000 onwards plus taxes

Timings: 12:30-3:30 pm; 5:00 pm-2:00 am

The artist’s corner

Arts Room is a brand new restaurant by Ambrosia Hospitality, which opened in Eldeco Centre, a hub of new dining places, including Ballygunge 6, Kamei, Mission Bay and Rose Café, among others. Arts Room’s design is inspired by a living room and a Parisian courtyard of a classic French home with the modern European restaurant encompassing not just a dining and a bar area, but also a café and library section, all of the elements tied through curated artworks that change every quarter akin to an art exhibit. The selection of dishes, including vegan and gluten-free, is a take on classic European dishes with ingredients sourced locally. For instance, Nero Pasta, a classic Italian fare, has elements of Thai curries and thecha, the beloved Maharashtrian green chutney. Don’t be surprised to see salads with kanji dressing or crunchy pork belly dish served with a Shillong-inspired dip. The cocktails, named after Indian and international modernists such as Frieda Kahlo, FN Souza, Pablo Picasso, among others, pair unusual ingredients – hemp-infused, and kokum-infused tequila cocktails; whiskey numbers done with dark chocolate and Mexican chilli, and much more.

Where: Ground floor, Eldeco Centre, Shivalik, Malviya Nagar

Cost for two: ₹5000 onwards plus taxes

Timings: 9:30 am-1:00 am

Heartwarming Italian fare

After the success of Café Dali in Meherchand Market, its founder Prateek Gupta, decided introduce a slice of fine dining with European fare. Curated with

handpicked collectibles from the streets of various Italian cities, this restaurant’s design element gets an extra edge with a wine cellar-cum-private dining area in the basement. There’s caviar, Tuscan charcuterie board with cheeses and cold cuts, tortellini in flavourful broths, handmade pastas and risottos with truffle shavings. Do order the indulgent Dali Tiramisu to end the meal.

Where: GK 2, M Block Market, number 24

Cost for two: ₹4000 plus taxes

Timings: 12:30-4 pm; 7-11 pm (closed on Mondays)



Abhilasha Ojha is a Delhi-based art and culture writer.