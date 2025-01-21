6 new restaurants to checkout in Delhi NCR

The artist’s corner

Arts Room is a brand new restaurant by Ambrosia Hospitality, which opened in Eldeco Centre, a hub of new dining places, including Ballygunge 6, Kamei, Mission Bay and Rose Café, among others. Arts Room’s design is inspired by a living room and a Parisian courtyard of a classic French home with the modern European restaurant encompassing not just a dining and a bar area, but also a café and library section, all of the elements tied through curated artworks that change every quarter akin to an art exhibit. The selection of dishes, including vegan and gluten-free, is a take on classic European dishes with ingredients sourced locally. For instance, Nero Pasta, a classic Italian fare, has elements of Thai curries and thecha, the beloved Maharashtrian green chutney. Don’t be surprised to see salads with kanji dressing or crunchy pork belly dish served with a Shillong-inspired dip. The cocktails, named after Indian and international modernists such as Frieda Kahlo, FN Souza, Pablo Picasso, among others, pair unusual ingredients – hemp-infused, and kokum-infused tequila cocktails; whiskey numbers done with dark chocolate and Mexican chilli, and much more.