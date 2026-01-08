5 new restaurants and cocktail bars to check out this month

Sabores, Goa Situated in Bambolim, Sabores is a brand new 60-seater restaurant by Akshay Quenim, who belongs to the family behind the popular seafood restaurant Rio Rico by the Mandovi river. The menu offers a contemporary take on Goa's unique culinary traditions of the Hindu and Christian communities. Think Portuguese classics such as Bacalhau or salted cod, Bulhão Pato or clams tossed with garlic, coriander, olive oil, and Lourenço Marques prawns that borrows from the state's influence of Mozambique cuisine while it was a Portuguese colony. There are familar favourites in the form of chicken cafreal and Choriso pulao, to be enjoyed with a selection of breads including poie, onde and pao. The drinks programme is designed in collaboration with Countertop India, where Pankaj Balachandran brings his expertise to create flavours inspired by Goa's seasonal produce.

Address: Clube de Palma, Phase 2, Aldeia de Goa, Bambolim, Goa.

Also Read | What dining out looks like in 2026

View full Image Soraia, Mumbai.

Soraia, Mumbai Mumbai's alfresco dining scene has a new entrant named Soraia, and is located in the city's expansive and verdant Racecourse. Founded by Afsana Verma, Amit Verma and Dhaval Udeshi, and designed by Gauri Khan, the restaurant specialises in ‘neo-botanical’ cuisine, and an omakase cocktail bar. The kitchen is helmed by chef Hitesh Shanbhag, a graduate of the Oberoi Centre of Learning and Development, who has worked in some of the country's popular restaurants and Michelin-starred kitchens in New York City. The menu is a nod to nature's seasonal cycles, and will see ingredients treated with respect and restraint. There's Shiso-Leaf Chaat, Honey Nut Brie made of phyllo pastry and apple coulis and chili maple nut crunch, Forest Mushroom Risotto and Sitafal Tres Leches. Beverage Director Fay Barretto turns India's varied landscape — from the northern mountains to the deserts in the west, the coast and the Ghats — into inventive libations through his expert mixology.

Address: Racecourse, Royal Western India Turf Club, Mahalakshmi, Mumbai.

View full Image Drop Dead Sexy, Mumbai.

Drop Dead Sexy, Goa Goa's nightlife has a new addition with Drop Dead Sexy, an art-forward cocktail bar situated in Assagao. The brainchild of artist Siddharth Kerkar (of Bengaluru's Soka and Dali & Gala) and Vipin Raman, the space is meant to create an experience complete with art installations, paintings and sculptures with an equally inviting food and cocktail menu. The current one is inspired by the strawberry season, and sees the winter fruit in the most creative forms. There are just nine cocktails to sip, each playfully distinct and delicious.

Address: 544/2, Mapusa Chapora Rd, opposite Sublime Goa, Bouta Waddo, Assagao, Goa.

View full Image Kojak, Mumbai.

Kojak, Mumbai A new cocktail bar in Juhu is bringing an immersive drinking experience with a dash of mystery and inventiveness. The vibe is anything but ordinary, an interplay of lights, darkness and textures allowing creative expression to shine. The Cocktail Lab is led by head mixologist Ratan Upadhyay, who blends every concoction with detail and depth. The food menu is in the hands of culinary director Suheb Chawdhary, who highlights global bar cuisine with a refined approach. Expect Tuna Tartare with avocado cream, gochujang, hoisin, and cucumber; Turkish Lamb Kebab that is served with garlic yoghurt and roasted peppers; Roasted Pepper Coulis with Charred Zucchini, layered with parmesan dill cream; and Butter Chicken Gnocchi with an Indian-Italian twist.

Address: 1st floor, Hotel Kings International, 5, Juhu Tara Rd, above Alfredos, opp. Saint Joseph's Church Road, Juhu, Mumbai.

View full Image Butterhands, New Delhi.

Butterhands, Delhi Butterhands is by the folks behind Melt House, and is known for its indulgent New York-style cookies, that are baked fresh daily, and come with stuffed molten centres and crunchy toppings. After selling big batches of fresh cookies out of their homes in Gurugram, Butterhands now has a physical store with a smashing selection of cookies from Salty Nutella Drip ft. Walnutz, Dark Choco PB Smash, Caramelized White Choc & Berries Riot, to Vegan Coconut Frenzy, and Banoffee Caramel Anarchy Cookie. There are hot chocolates, malted milkshakes and coffees as well.

Address: Ground Floor, Nexus Select Citywalk Mall, EW-10, Saket District Centre, Sector 6, Saket, New Delhi.

Also Read | The best of winter menus to try this month