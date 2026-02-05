The newest restaurant openings to check out this month

BARE, Mumbai

A food-forward cocktail bar, this is a new intimate 11-seater chef’s table experience complete with a rotating art gallery, and an espresso bar by Boojee Café. Every three months, the space will welcome new guest chefs, menus and rotating art exhibitions. Chef Aman Singhal is at the helm of the launch menu, along with a dessert programme by chocolatier Prateek Bhaktiani. The 700 sq. ft. gallery showcase contemporary art, sculpture, digital installations, and design-led experiences. The launch collection is curated in collaboration with A&H Colab, founded by Amrita Kilachand and Hina Oomer Ahmed, and will feature contemporary art and design.

Where: Gate No.3 , Altimus, Dr GM Bhosale Marg, Worli, Mumbai.

Also Read | 30 bars we loved in 2025

View full Image Samaa, Fairmont Mumbai.

Samaa, Fairmont Mumbai

The new alfresco restaurant at Mumbai's Fairmont hotel is designed to slow diners down, with a breezy vibe and vibrant coastal plates. The menu is a mix of Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern flavours, moving through small plates and handmade breads to Turkish grills. Try the Smoked Moutabal, Shankleesh and Crispy Lamb from the cold mezze, and the Halloumi and Figs, Spiced Squid and Mushroom Baklava from the hot mezze. Move to the grills with falafel rolls, pirzola chops, and the meal with the Pistachio Chibuse.

T2 C06 At C T S No 1405 (Part), Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport T2, Mumbai.

View full Image Iki & Gai, Delhi.

IKI & GAI, Delhi

Helmed by Sarthak and Vikrant Batra, this new spot in the Capital is set within a 1,000 sq ft space, and transforms from a casual all-day restaurant to a lively bar in the evening. The bar programme keeps to the classics with a few playful iterations. The food menu features Asparagus Salad, Silky Smooth Edamame Soup, antipastis like the Salmon Tataki and the irresistible Cauliflower Steak. There are also artisanal pastas and pizzas, and dessert list has fun twists like the Coffee Cream Toast.

Where: Ground Floor, Sangam Courtyard, Unit No. G8 & G10, Major Somnath Marg, KD Colony, Sector 9, R.K. Puram, New Delhi.

View full Image Aahii, Mumbai.

AAHII

Headed by chef Vikram Arora, Aahii, a new restaurant in Mumbai’s Prabhadevi, focuses on elevated north Indian cuisine and an interesting cocktail programme. The intent is to present the cuisine in a modern format, expressed through plating, ingredients, and execution that feels contemporary; think Butter Chicken that is comforting yet has thoughtful clarity and elegance and kebabs that lean into balance rather than heaviness. Watch out for Aahii’s bar plates — try the Chilli Cheese Churros, the Smashed Burrata Chakhna Chaat and the Mascarpone Mushroom Kulcha with cocktails like the Smoked Ghost Pepper Picante, Surya Sol (a blend of gin, fresh turmeric, smoked rosemary, and citrus) and Jasmine’s Secret (a dramatic cocktail featuring rose-touched gin, jasmine, and delicate florals).

Where: Aahii, Sobo 25, 4th Floor, Bengal Chemical Bhavan, SV Swatantryaveer Savarkar Road , Opp Century Bazaar, Prabhadevi, Mumbai.

View full Image Sol 55, Bengaluru.

SOL 55

SOL55 in Koramangala continues the trend of easygoing neighbourhood bars in Bengaluru, making a bid for the same mental space as Bob’s Bar, Quarter House and Dolphin’s — drinks after work, casual catch-ups and cosy vibes. It claims to be a neighbourhood bar that feels polished yet unpretentious, premium yet comfortably priced. One of the key highlights of the food menu is the regional thali selection, including a Coastal Thali, featuring coastal-inspired flavours; the Maratha Shivaji Thali and the Goan Thali. The cocktails sound interesting and more than basic — such as the Smoked Rosemary, a gin-based cocktail with cucumber and herbs; Berry I Need, a fruit-forward whiskey cocktail; and Wildside, a blend of gin, basil, elderflower, and pineapple.

Where: 749, 10th Main road, 80 Feet Rd, 4th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru.

Also Read | Saturday Feeling: 75 breakfast ideas to start the day right