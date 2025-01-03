New restaurants to check out in the new year

NMACC Arts Cafe, Mumbai As 2024 drew to a close, an exciting new café opened in Maximum City. The NMACC Arts Cafe, located on Level 3 of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, is an expansive rooftop space conceptualized by celebrity interior designer Gauri Khan and accented with Art Deco inspiration. Its location in a cultural hotspot makes it a ready-made space to showcase art. The café displays varied works by renowned artists like Damien Hirst, Sameer Kulavoor, Jennifer Guidi, Takashi Murakami, and Rana Begum, among others. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The menu features reinterpreted Indian dishes such as the koshimbir-inspired carrot and parsnip salad, along with global crowd-pleasers like the corn agnolotti. The café also boasts a 16-foot bar offering gourmet wines from around the world, classic cocktails like the Old Fashioned, and new-age drinks such as Mango Picante and Chilli Guava Martini.

Banng, Gurugram The 120-seater restaurant in the premium dining destination Two Horizon Centre in Gurugram is the latest addition to the city's luxury dining scene. It made news for being the first restaurant in India by Chef Garima Arora, who runs the two-Michelin-starred Gaa in Bangkok. Arora partnered with hospitality magnate Riyaaz Amlani to open this upscale Thai-style restaurant in mid-December.

The menu reflects dishes that draw from her Indian roots and her training as a world-class chef. A stickler for quality, Arora ensures that ingredients such as sauces for curries, palm sugar, and pandan noodles are flown in from Bangkok. One of their bestsellers is a Thai take on pani puri, stuffed with mushrooms and herbs, accompanied by a chilled coconut broth.

Comal, Bengaluru The month-old cantina-style Mexican restaurant in Bengaluru's Ashok Nagar brings the robust flavors of Mexico with a menu focusing on small plates, tacos, and churros. Comal translates to a pan or griddle in Spanish, an integral part of the Mexican kitchen.

One of the menu highlights is the Mexican-style guacamole made with imported Haas avocados. The 41-seater restaurant is the brainchild of Bengaluru-based chef Varun Pereira and entrepreneur Pratheek K. Reddy.