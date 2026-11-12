Where to eat in your city this November

Makaan, Mumbai “What's the story behind locho?” we ask Karan Shah, the sprightly owner of Makaan, a new restaurant in Juhu that specializes in home-style Gujarati fare. While he mixes up the steamed snack made of besan along with sev, onions and chillies, I take note of the assortment of dishes on the table—panki, a delicate rice flour pancake steamed between banana leaves, dahi sev puri, bajra khichdi topped with caramelised onions, and jowar bhel. We are told there's a Shrikhand and Kesar Pista soft serve for dessert.

Taking a bite of the locho, now a spiced-up mushy mix, Shah talks about the dish that was created by mistake after a cook at an eatery in Surat messed up with the recipe proportions and overcooked the local speciality khaman. Instead of discarding it, he served it with sev and spices, thus turning it into a beloved delicacy. ‘Locho’ translates to blunder in Gujarati, and remains a happy accident.

For Makaan, Shah has partnered with Mumbai-born, London-based restaurateur Samyukta Nair of the Michelin-starred Jamavar in London. The 58-seater is buzzy on a weeknight, and we are left wondering if it can keep up with the demand, with queues spilling outside its doors, in a neighbourhood that's predominantly Gujarati and loves to eat out.

Where: Anand Rao Devle Marg, near Sagar Chinese, Jukarwadi, MHADA Colony, Juhu, Mumbai.

View full Image View full Image Cooke Town, Bengaluru.

Cooke Town, Bengaluru One of Bengaluru's oldest residential neighbourhoods, Cooke Town came up around the 1900s in the cantonment area, and was planned as a “garden suburb” meant for British officers, administrators and retired officials. For decades, it's been the home of the Anglo-Indian community, until families moved to other cities and countries around the 1950-60s. No wonder the restaurant Cooke Town take cues from the old-world cuisine of the neighbourhood with a menu created by chef Bridget White Kumar and the hotel's executive chef Ho Chi Ming. Dive into the Patheras, Devilled Eggs, Lamb Mince Potato Chops, Country Captain Chicken, Anglo-Indian Mince Ball Curry or “Bad Word Curry”, Railway Lamb Curry, Anglo indian Prawn Curry, Classic Anglo-Indian Pork Vindaloo, Dak Bungalow to name a few.

Where: Cooke Town at Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel, Bengaluru.

Also Read | The paradox of vegetarian Anglo-Indian food

View full Image View full Image Huzur, Mumbai.

Huzur, Mumbai This new restaurant in Mumbai is serving food borrowed from the culinary traditions of Lahori, Shinwari and Afghan communities. Huzur is the brainchild of Zareen Baig and Atiq Kapadia, and the menu draws on recipes the former picked up along the way, as well as those passed down through her own family, which has lived through generations of old Bombay. It is predominantly meat-forward and highlights the bold and rich flavours of the cuisines. There's nihari, haleem, kadhai, chooza tikka, Lahori nashta and Huzur’s pulao with whole ribs, apart from vegetarian dishes, and kulfi soft serve for dessert. Baig does not wish to modernise the format, rather focus on the original recipe using techniques used in the olden times. For instance, the haleem is prepared with a wooden ghotni that creates a distinct consistency and texture.

Where: Corner of 32nd & 36th Road, off Linking Road, near National College, Bandra, Mumbai.

View full Image View full Image Pizzeria Americano.

Pizzeria Americano, Mumbai Chef Alex Sanchez and his partner, restaurateur Mallyeka Watsa want to call their new venture a “pizza bar”. The focus is on the dough, and of course the craft of genuinely good pizza minus the drama. The team has come up with 15 different pizzas with familiar yet refreshing flavours. Cubano takes Miami's popular sandwich with a topping of roast pork; Artichoke Spesh is inspired by the East Village's famous artichoke slice; and Golden state brings a taste of California with San Marzano tomatoes, fresh burrata and basil. The style is neither Neapolitan nor New York, rather Sanchez's very own product of his research and experiments. Apart from the pizzas, the menu also comprises salads, bruschetta, French fries, mozarella sticks and a ravioli drenched in housemade butter and sage.

Where: Pizzeria Americano, Shop No. 3-B, Ground Floor, Raja Bahadur Mansion, 22/28, Mumbai Samachar Marg, Fort, Mumbai.

View full Image View full Image Ya:La, Pune.

Ya:La, The Ritz Carlton, Pune The eastern Mediterranean region, also known as the Levant, is known for its rich culinary influences that primarily comprises Lebanon, Syria, Palestine, Jordan, and parts of Turkey and Israel. The focus is on fresh produce—grains, pulses, olive oil and spices. The Ottoman, Arab and Persian flavours have enhanced the cuisine giving its characteristic style. The ethos is similar at Ya:La, where Lebanese chef Mohamad Hammady brings his expertise to the kitchen combining his memories of the food in contemporary ways. Some of the menu highlights are Pistachio Muhammara, Black Garlic Moutabel, Roasted Beet and labneh. The focus on breads is evident with a variety of flatbreads and Turkish pide. There are mezzes and grills too. The cocktail programme pays homage to the land and its many herbs, citrus and spices.